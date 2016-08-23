Darryl Mcdaniels
Run-D.M.C.’s Darryl McDaniels Return from the Brink
By any account, Darryl “D.M.C” McDaniels has had a legendary career. In 10 Ways Not to Commit Suicide: A Memoir, McDaniels recounts how, in the midst of huge success as a rapper, he battled emotional and psychological demons, including d... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:33 PM Jenni Herrick Books
My Lunch with DMC
[I was told this weekend that DMC appeared at some of Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson 105th anniversary festivities, and I was reminded of my last-minute lunch with the guy two years back. I dug through my archives and found the blog post I hastily wr.. more
Sep 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
VOLUNTOURISM
INJANUARY 2006, UW-MILWAUKEE SENIOR EVAN MCDONIELS WAS ITCHING TO EXPLOREthe world beyon Cond' Nast Traveler ,Cover Story more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff Around MKE