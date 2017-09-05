Dashcam
Zero Tep and Luxi Join Dashcam's Dreamy Synth Jam “When I’m With You"
Sep 5, 2017 4:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Take a Dip in the New NiceFM Label Compilation, Comp4Pools
For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more
Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
SammyJams Drops ‘Hot Science’
Electronic producer SammyJams draws from his background in contemporary hip-hop on his NiceFM debut Hot Science. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Best Coast w/ Wavves and No Joy
One of last year’s breakout indie-rock acts, Best Coast is led by California songwriter Bethany Cosentino, who pens simple, hooky songs about boys and cats, drawing from girl-group melodies and lo-fi aesthetics. It’s a remedial sound more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs... more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee