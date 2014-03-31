Dat Cruel God
Purling Hiss w/ Technicolor Teeth, Dogs in Ecstasy and Platinum Boys @ Cactus Club
Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Damn Right Dogs in Ecstasy Google Themselves
Milwaukee rockers Dogs in Ecstasy sound like the type of musicians who are always heading to libraries and coffee shops because they don't have their own Internet connection at home, so it's somewhat ironic that the group's latest single, "I Googl.. more
Mar 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Fatty Acids w/ Fable & the World Flat and Dogs in Ecstasy @ Cactus Club
For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more
Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Dogs in Ecstasy w/ Cave and Catacombz @ Riverwest Public House
Though they may not always get the attention they deserve, perhaps due to their jokey-sounding name, Dogs in Ecstasy’s undeniably infectious blend of pop fundamentals, garage-punk brevity and gru,Concert Reviews more
Oct 7, 2013 10:35 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Museum of Wisconsin Art Recognizes Truman Lowe
Truman Lowe’s artistic legacy branches out from northern Wisconsin—Black River Falls, to be specific. In this scenic town, sculptor Lowe grew up in the Ho-Chunk community and attended Black River Falls Mission School. Lowe’s heritage has more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts