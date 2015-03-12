Datingadvice.Com
Sexpress Podcast:The Spampire
In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Milwaukee Listed as a Top City for Single Women
For all the single ladies, DatingAdvice.com hasoffered some help by putting together a list of the top 15 cities with the highestconcentrations of single men. It just so happens that Milwaukee comes in at 11,with 101,368 bachelors on the market.. more
Dec 3, 2014 4:32 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Uriah Heep
Most of the artists headlining the M&I Classic Rock Stage this year don’t have new albums to promote, but Uriah Heep has released two records in two years. Wake the Sleeper , Heep’s critically acclaimed first studio album in a more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Man Behind the Blues
Like many blues singers of his time, Lightnin’ Hopkins started with a homemade guitar in the deep squalor of segregated Southern poverty, made his way to the big city, discovered amplification and became one of the rough-sawn bridges betwee... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books