RSS

Daughtry

milwaukee wave.jpg.jpe

With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more

Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM More Sports

blogimage8527.jpe

Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more

Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM On Music

blogimage19483.jpe

Like Kelly Clarkson before him, North Carolina rocker Chris Daughtry quickly escaped the shadow of “American Idol” when his band Daughtry went platinum... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8497.jpe

Realizing he really should have checked his calendar before committing to play the BMO Harris Pavilion, and promising that he usually doesn\'t do this but he totally forgot he had prior obligations, Daughtry has canceled his upcoming Aug. 6 show i.. more

Aug 2, 2012 7:44 PM On Music

blogimage8527.jpe

Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage8497.jpe

British playwright Lucinda Coxon’s comedy, Happy Now?, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective on the challenges of surviving the modern, middle-class life... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This is an article by a Journal-Sentinel reporter that's gottennational play. Today is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson'sbreaking the color line professional baseball and it turns out theBrewers are among the few to have such a large num.. more

Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Saturday, Feb. 23 Oscar-Nominated Short Films @ The Times Cinema, 7 p. Lost Highway ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Nevertheless, We Energies is continuing to build it and, what’s more, it wants its Shepherd ,News Features more

Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES