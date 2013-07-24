Dave Brubeck Quartet
Bennett & Brubeck
Jazz concerts on the White House lawn were not considered usual events—at least not until John F. Kennedy lived in the president’s house. One of the great White House concerts of that era was a performance by the Dave Brubeck more
Jul 24, 2013 12:41 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, Sat. Nite Duets, RedBelt
The Milwaukee online music archive just keeps growing. MKEPunk.com has posted the last piece of its comprehensive library of music from the '90s emo band Compound Red, an unreleased four-song EP that stands with the band's best work. Around the s.. more
Aug 9, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dave Brubeck Quartet, Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Tito Puente
Commercially, the biggest success among them was Dave Brubeck's Time Out, which even launc Time Out ,CD Reviews more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews