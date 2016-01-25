Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle Just Announced Eight Short-Notice Shows at the Pabst Theater
Disappearing from the public eye might have been the best thing Dave Chappelle could have done for his career. Since returning to stand-up, the comedian has routinely sold out venues around the world, including six at the Pabst Theater in 2014.
Jan 25, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Miltown Beat Down
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crossfire with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan Lee (AKA DJ Madhatter), who previews what he explains on paper should be the most boring event you've ever attended: the Miltown Bea..
Oct 30, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bad Marketing, the Local Rap Scene's Disadvantage, and Dave Chappelle
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're questioning the wisdom of a prominently displayed billboard touting Milwaukee's arts scene with a photo of six white, middle-aged men in charge of the ci..
Sep 26, 2014 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Crocus Continues Authentic Polish Tradition
Given Milwaukee's prominent Polish heritage, surprisingly few city restaurants serve the authentic foods of Poland. Perhaps the food itself—some say the meals are too heavy and starchy—can be blamed for why there are only two Polish rest
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Passing Mark in Blathering 101
In the statistic-saturated world of sports, milestones of longevity are among the most revered numbers. Leave it to the Observers to notice one of theirs only in hindsight.
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Hip-Hop Hates Multiple Sclerosis
The city has a choice between two benefit concerts for multiple sclerosis tonight. While a more rock- and folk-leaning lineup plays Art Bar tonight, a host of talent from the city's hip-hop scene will team up for their own benefit at the
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee