RSS

Dave Davies

twimsixorgansofadmittance.jpg.jpe

Thursday, April 6 Dave Davies @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m. Along with his brother Ray, Dave Davies was the co-founder of one of the most pioneering rock bands of the ’60s, The Kinks,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 4, 2017 1:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The static-drenched crunch of Dave Davies’ guitar on “You Really Got Me” has been credited with giving birth to metal, but older brother Ray Davies often more

Jun 11, 2014 2:06 PM Books

bookreview_nature.jpg.jpe

Jens Jensen was a landscape architect who implemented his aesthetic wherever he could, from the grounds of Henry Ford’s estate to the public parks of Chicago. He probably had more sympathy with the latter project. As shown in this collectio... more

Jan 28, 2013 4:28 PM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES