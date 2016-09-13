RSS
Dave Fox
Lil’ Rev: Claw and Hammer (Fountain of Uke)
Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more
Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee’s Mouth Organ Minstrel
Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more
Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Will Branch's Weekend Folk Stardom
Will Branch is a certified teacher in the Music Together program and a bona fide weekend rock star. Off the Cuff spoke with him about hunting memoirs and newborn jam sessions... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
