Dave Fridmann
Spoon's Tricky Balancing Act
Jim Eno explains exactly how much work it takes to make Spoon’s albums sound the way they do. Spoon play the Pabst Theater with Twin Peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 13. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Secrets, Lies, Mysteries
Railroad trains have beensettings for mysteries since the days of Agatha Christie and Alfred Hitchcock.A train is a compartmentalized world unto itself, moving through the outerworld slowly enough for passengers to catch a.. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
An Expanded Spoon
After going more than four years without releasing a studio album, Spoon returned as something of a new band, at least where their lineup is concerned. The band had more
Sep 10, 2014 2:13 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
OK Go Gets Funky
One thing that is immediately obvious when hearing OK Go’s latest album, Of the Blue Colour of the Sky, is that the band didn’t try to write another song like “Here It Goes Again.” That tune, from the group’s 2005 album Oh No more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
A Few Words on Tokyo Police Club and MGMT
Apr 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Oscar Nominated Short Films
Let’s face it: Unless you have the time and disposable income to fly to film festiv Oscar Nominated Short Films ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee