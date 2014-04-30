RSS
Dave Holland
Miles Davis: Miles at the Fillmore—Miles Davis 1970: The Bootleg Series Vol. 3 (Columbia Legacy)
Miles Davis was at one of his several career peaks in 1970 when he played at the Fillmore East, the New York theater whose eclectic concert bills played to a rock audience. With the release of his groundbreaking album Bitches Brew, Davis ha... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Miles Across the Miles
Asthe ‘60s edged toward 1970, Miles Davis toured with a splendid quintet. Henever recorded with them in the studio but the names of his collaborators woulddominate jazz in the coming decade, including Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Da.. more
Apr 20, 2013 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
