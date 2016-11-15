Dave Mason
Lauren Bush: All My Treasures
Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush on All My Treasures swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Sex, Drugs and Rock And Roll in Racine
Eric Bogosian is not a name I imagine a whole lot of people are familiar with. His name rests in a special corner of my mind along with other writers, performers musicians and suchlike that have acquired a cult following--truly talented people .. more
Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dave Mason
Supported by fellow rock singer John Waite, Dave Mason comes to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. After co-founding late-’60s psychedelic rockers Traffic, Mason moved on to a solo career t,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee