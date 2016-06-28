Dave Matthews Band
This Week in Milwaukee: June 30-July 6
Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29
German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Christian Lopez Band: Pilot (Blaster Records)
Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:59 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Dave Matthews Band Will Headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater
Good news for Dave Matthews fans who don't like the drive to Alpine Valley: The Dave Matthews Band will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the venue announced this morning. The group will play Wednesday, July 2 as part of its "A Very Speci.. more
Jan 14, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dave Matthews Band
The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group's sound, with 2009's <i>Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King</i>, a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss fro more
Jul 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dave Matthews Band
The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group's sound, with 2009's <i>Big Whiskey & the... more
Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Concert Announcements: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
<p> This weekend saw two big Milwaukee concert announcements. Resilient alternative rockers <strong>Red Hot Chili Peppers</strong> will return to the Bradley Center on November 1, the venue announced on Friday. The band is touring behind its lates.. more
Mar 5, 2012 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interpol @ The Rave, Aug. 13
The most accomplished of the many post-punk bands that rose last decade, Interpol will return to the Rave for an August 13 show, the venue announced this morning. The concert precedes the Sept. 13 release of the group's self-titled fourth album, t.. more
Jun 23, 2010 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Bette Davis: Larger Than Life’
Judging a book by its cover could not be more gratifying than with a quick glance at the imposing coffee-table book Bette Davis: Larger Than Life (Running Press) by film historians Richard Schickel and George Perry. That imperiously sardoni... more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books
Carbon Leaf w/ Stephen Kellogg and the Sixers
Treading the squiggly line between sensitive indie-rock and eclectic jam, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman. While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss ... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jeff Coffin
The Dave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been a full 15 years since a member missed a gig with the band when saxophonist LeRoi Moore was injured in an ATV accident that he ultimately succumbed to last year. Moore was... more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 12 - Feb. 18
Jeff Coffin @ Cascio Interstate Music, 11 a.m. TheDave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been afull 15 years since a member missed a gig with the ban,None more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The X-Files: Trouble Believing
Mulder is hiding and Scully is a doctor in a Roman Catholic hospital. When an FBI agent goes missing and the only clues come from the visions of a disgraced Catholic priest, someone in the agency has the good sense to call the old team out of ret.. more
Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Grand Canyon Adventure
The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater’s newest presentation, Grand Canyon Adventure, lives Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments