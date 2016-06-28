RSS

Dave Matthews Band

Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more

Dec 3, 2014 2:59 PM Album Reviews

Good news for Dave Matthews fans who don't like the drive to Alpine Valley: The Dave Matthews Band will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the venue announced this morning. The group will play Wednesday, July 2 as part of its "A Very Speci.. more

Jan 14, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group's sound, with 2009's <i>Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King</i>, a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss fro more

Jul 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

<p> This weekend saw two big Milwaukee concert announcements. Resilient alternative rockers <strong>Red Hot Chili Peppers</strong> will return to the Bradley Center on November 1, the venue announced on Friday. The band is touring behind its lates.. more

Mar 5, 2012 2:41 PM On Music

The most accomplished of the many post-punk bands that rose last decade, Interpol will return to the Rave for an August 13 show, the venue announced this morning. The concert precedes the Sept. 13 release of the group's self-titled fourth album, t.. more

Jun 23, 2010 2:42 PM On Music

Judging a book by its cover could not be more gratifying than with a quick glance at the imposing coffee-table book Bette Davis: Larger Than Life (Running Press) by film historians Richard Schickel and George Perry. That imperiously sardoni... more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Treading the squiggly line between sensitive indie-rock and eclectic jam, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman. While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss ... more

Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Dave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been a full 15 years since a member missed a gig with the band when saxophonist LeRoi Moore was injured in an ATV accident that he ultimately succumbed to last year. Moore was... more

Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

 Mulder is hiding and Scully is a doctor in a Roman Catholic hospital. When an FBI agent goes missing and the only clues come from the visions of a disgraced Catholic priest, someone in the agency has the good sense to call the old team out of ret.. more

Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater’s newest presentation, Grand Canyon Adventure, lives Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

