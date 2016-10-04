RSS
Dave Mustaine
Dave Mustaine Reflects on the Megadeth Reunion That Never Was
A planned reunion of Megadeth’s classic lineup didn’t work out quite the way that Dave Muscatine hoped. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Megadeth Gives in to Paranoia
It may sound strange to suggest that a band that has been together for more than 30 years is still capable of releasing an album that captures the feeling of being more
Jul 17, 2013 12:25 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Megadeth, Motörhead, Volbeat and Lacuna Coil @ Eagles Ballroom
Milwaukee remains supportive of the heavy-metal arts, as evidenced by a packed Eagles Ballroom on Sunday night. A sea of metalheads of all stripes threw up the horns and cheered loudly throughout the evening for a Gigantour tour stop... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 3 Comments
