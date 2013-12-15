Dave Van Ronk
Inside Llewyn Davis
Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more
Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Story Behind Llewyn Davis?
Muchhas been made of the connection between the Coen Brothers’ new film Inside Llewyn Davis and Dave Van Ronk’sautobiography, The Mayor of MacDougalStreet . To set things straight: the fictitious folksinger at the heart of.. more
Dec 10, 2013 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Inside Dave Van Ronk
The Coen Brothers’ forthcoming film set in theearly ‘60s Greenwich Village folk scene, InsideLlewyn Davis , is loosely drawn from the autobiography of one of that scene’sleading lights. Dave Van Ronk’s The Mayorof MacDou.. more
Nov 17, 2013 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
SambaDá
On any sunny day on the beaches of Santa Cruz, Calif., a crowd might gather to hear a true world music hybrid, SambaDá. Formed by Brazilian immigrants and their Yankee neighbors, the band distills the easygoing lilt of bossa nova into a roc... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Festival of Films in French Returns to UW-Milwaukee
By many standards, the artist (Daniel Auteuil) is successful, an acclaimed painter in Paris and man of many mistresses; by those same lights, the gardener (Jean-Pierre Darroussin) leads a narrowly circumscribed small-town life. When the art... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews