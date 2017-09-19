RSS

David Barnett Gallery

doorsopen2017.jpg.jpe

: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Visual Arts

a+egateway_buyingart_1.jpg.jpe

Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more

Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM A&E Feature

art_rev.jpg.jpe

The David Barnett Gallery’s current installation, “Art for the Beginning Collector,” includes pieces by more than 49 artists priced at $600 and under. more

Mar 10, 2015 9:42 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_toryfolliard.jpg.jpe

Tory Folliard Gallery presents acclaimed Milwaukee landscape painter and photographer Tom Uttech’s works inspired by his travels to the Boundary Waters and Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. The David Barnett Gallery celebrates its 48th ann... more

Dec 2, 2014 9:04 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_mowa_b.jpg.jpe

In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more

Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s favorite citywide orgy of an art exhibition is back. That’s right, Gallery Night & Day returns on Friday, July 25 (5-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 26 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). As per usual, there isn’t the time or space to cover all parti... more

Jul 23, 2014 12:50 AM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

So it’s 1896, you’re about 30 years old and an associate professor of law at Moscow University. Sounds pretty stable, yes? That is, until you encounter paintings by Claude Monet and a Richard Wagner’s opera more

Jun 10, 2014 10:53 PM Visual Arts

cri_129423.jpg.jpe

Quiet you gaudyman!Slowly slidesthe old house from the hill. The old blue skyis stuck hopelessly betweenbranches and leaves.Don't call methere!A strikingnumber of nations have declared a national animal, a national bird, a nationalflower (a... more

May 4, 2014 11:58 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Calling all art aficionados, scenesters and fans of unattended cheese platters: Gallery Night and Day is nigh upon us. For the 26th year, Milwaukee’s nonpareil art extravaganza will blossom in the Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s more

Oct 15, 2013 11:24 PM Visual Arts

davidbarnettgallery_scaed_to_dock_oil_pastel_on_board_30x40_1992.jpg.jpe

Explore Gallery Night and Day on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, for a sampling of Milwaukee’s diverse artistic offerings. Many members of the Milwaukee Art Dealers Association (MADA) participate in the event more

Jul 24, 2013 12:26 AM Visual Arts

art_rev.jpg.jpe

“Blast From the Past: Forty-Six Years, Forty-Six Works of Art” serves as testament to the David Barnett Gallery’s 46 years of art collection and stewardship. Now the owner of more than 6,000 artworks, Barnett nevertheless more

May 28, 2013 9:32 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19386.jpe

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The day before Liam Francis, a 26-year-old chef for the British army, arrived at his forward operating base in Afghanistan, the Taliban shot down the helicopter ferrying in food rations. This meant that Francis had to make do with the suppl... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Jan 20, 2010 5:06 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4780.jpe

America’s history is told through countless plaques, monuments and tombstones, far t Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Nothing could replace the Late Night Hype Show, one of the longest running rap radio programs in the country. With unmistakable character, that 10-year WMSE staple was a tireless advocate of underground, classic and Midwest hip-hop. But the Kid C.. more

Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Prior to last night, I had never watched the Tony Awards before. Never. I always kind of figured that it was really none of my business. Surely, whatever an enormous crowd of theatre professionals from the east coast does in the privacy of a massi.. more

Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage1464.jpe

Through April 12, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1268.jpe

Through April, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More tha The Alps ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1177.jpe

Through April, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More tha We Must Obey ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES