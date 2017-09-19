David Barnett Gallery
Milwaukee Opens Its Doors Sept. 23-24
: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Who’s Buying Art?
Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more
Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Love, Money and Art
The David Barnett Gallery’s current installation, “Art for the Beginning Collector,” includes pieces by more than 49 artists priced at $600 and under. more
Mar 10, 2015 9:42 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Tom Uttech at Tory Folliard
Tory Folliard Gallery presents acclaimed Milwaukee landscape painter and photographer Tom Uttech’s works inspired by his travels to the Boundary Waters and Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. The David Barnett Gallery celebrates its 48th ann... more
Dec 2, 2014 9:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gallery Night & Day’s Last 2014 Hurrah
In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more
Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gallery Night & Day is Back!
Milwaukee’s favorite citywide orgy of an art exhibition is back. That’s right, Gallery Night & Day returns on Friday, July 25 (5-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 26 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). As per usual, there isn’t the time or space to cover all parti... more
Jul 23, 2014 12:50 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Kandinsky Meets Spicuzza at David Barnett
So it’s 1896, you’re about 30 years old and an associate professor of law at Moscow University. Sounds pretty stable, yes? That is, until you encounter paintings by Claude Monet and a Richard Wagner’s opera more
Jun 10, 2014 10:53 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Kandinsky in Milwauky: 2 Exhibitions
Quiet you gaudyman!Slowly slidesthe old house from the hill. The old blue skyis stuck hopelessly betweenbranches and leaves.Don't call methere!A strikingnumber of nations have declared a national animal, a national bird, a nationalflower (a... more
May 4, 2014 11:58 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Fall Gallery Night & Day
Calling all art aficionados, scenesters and fans of unattended cheese platters: Gallery Night and Day is nigh upon us. For the 26th year, Milwaukee’s nonpareil art extravaganza will blossom in the Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s more
Oct 15, 2013 11:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
An Aesthetic Treat in the Sweltering Heat
Explore Gallery Night and Day on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, for a sampling of Milwaukee’s diverse artistic offerings. Many members of the Milwaukee Art Dealers Association (MADA) participate in the event more
Jul 24, 2013 12:26 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
46 Years of Art Collecting
“Blast From the Past: Forty-Six Years, Forty-Six Works of Art” serves as testament to the David Barnett Gallery’s 46 years of art collection and stewardship. Now the owner of more than 6,000 artworks, Barnett nevertheless more
May 28, 2013 9:32 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Gallery Night Celebrates 25th Anniversary
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
News of the Weird
The day before Liam Francis, a 26-year-old chef for the British army, arrived at his forward operating base in Afghanistan, the Taliban shot down the helicopter ferrying in food rations. This meant that Francis had to make do with the suppl... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Helping Haiti
Jan 20, 2010 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Profit motive and the whispering wind
America’s history is told through countless plaques, monuments and tombstones, far t Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Mad Kids Does Late Night Hype Justice
Nothing could replace the Late Night Hype Show, one of the longest running rap radio programs in the country. With unmistakable character, that 10-year WMSE staple was a tireless advocate of underground, classic and Midwest hip-hop. But the Kid C.. more
Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
How Do You Say “Desperation” with Jazz Hands?
Prior to last night, I had never watched the Tony Awards before. Never. I always kind of figured that it was really none of my business. Surely, whatever an enormous crowd of theatre professionals from the east coast does in the privacy of a massi.. more
Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Pop Art
Through April 12, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
