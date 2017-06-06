David Bowen
What Do MPS Students Want?
Profiles of four students from Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School reveal that the tremendous funding disparity between urban and suburban school districts in Wisconsin is unacceptable. more
Jun 6, 2017 5:14 PM Nyesha Stone News Features 2 Comments
Bring in the Feds
Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Russ Feingold Blasts Outsourcing-Friendly Trade Agreements
Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more
May 10, 2016 4:19 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Milwaukee County Reasserts Control Over Lakefront Properties
Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
What Happened Last Night and What’s Ahead This Fall
Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Democrats Vie for Pasch’s Former Assembly Seat
Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term in office, which presents a huge opportunity for up-and-coming leaders. Four Democrats will more
Jul 23, 2014 5:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Primary Races to Watch on August 12
All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more
Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Community Meet and Greet with State and Local Representatives Tomorrow
Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more
May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reversing Abele’s MV Transit Contract Was the Right Thing To Do
A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more
Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Fight for a Living Wage
We’ve seen enough hard times recently to know unemployment can lead to a life of poverty. But what kind of country are we living in when full-time workers also live in poverty? more
Feb 18, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Dec 20, 2013 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 10: Bowen v. Matthews
David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a .. more
Mar 16, 2012 4:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Lang Lang: One of a Kind
New generations of concert prodigies appear with predictable regularity, receiving numerous honors at young persons’ international competitions, yet too often they wear out their early promise by having to compete with a pop-culture environ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Boris and Doris On the Town
Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Cubs tonight with another 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee