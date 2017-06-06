David Bowen

RSS

Profiles of four students from Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School reveal that the tremendous funding disparity between urban and suburban school districts in Wisconsin is unacceptable. more

Jun 6, 2017 5:14 PM News Features 2 Comments

Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more

May 10, 2016 4:19 PM News Features 3 Comments

Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM News Features 7 Comments

Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more

Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Daily Dose

Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term in office, which presents a huge opportunity for up-and-coming leaders. Four Democrats will more

Jul 23, 2014 5:13 PM News Features

All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more

Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 1 Comments

Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more

May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Daily Dose

A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more

Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Expresso

We’ve seen enough hard times recently to know unemployment can lead to a life of poverty. But what kind of country are we living in when full-time workers also live in poverty? more

Feb 18, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties

Dec 20, 2013 12:41 AM Expresso

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more

Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM News Features

David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a .. more

Mar 16, 2012 4:18 PM Daily Dose

New generations of concert prodigies appear with predictable regularity, receiving numerous honors at young persons’ international competitions, yet too often they wear out their early promise by having to compete with a pop-culture environ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Cubs tonight with another 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

