David Bowie

jackspann.jpg.jpe

Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more

May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Album Reviews

twim_daviddondero.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more

Jan 3, 2017 1:36 PM This Week in Milwaukee

legacy-bowie.jpg.jpe

David Bowie was as creative when thinking in terms of singles as he was in the broader field of albums. Legacy focuses on the former by collecting the majority of singles he released across the decades. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:21 PM Album Reviews

bowie.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

David Bowie deserved better than the cursory, by-the-numbers covers of his biggest hits MSO delivered this weekend. more

Dec 12, 2016 10:45 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

twim_deadhorses_byjennifernewlin.jpg.jpe

Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

hgg_davidbowie.jpg.jpe

Music makes a great gift and has become more than a stocking stuffer, given the bulk of the career-spanning LP-CD box sets being released. This article canvasses some recently released CD-LP box sets as well as some newly published music-re... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:15 PM Guides

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jackspannsummerfest.jpg.jpe

Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more

Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Around MKE

offthecuff_garytannen.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Off the Cuff

holyholy2_howard pitkow_2016.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Howard Pitkow

In a touching interview, producer Tony Visconti talks about his long history with David Bowie and his tribute project Holy Holy. more

Apr 6, 2016 2:15 PM Music Feature

localmusic_bowie.jpg.jpe

A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:45 PM Local Music

offthecuff_tomcrawford_b.jpg.jpe

A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more

Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM Off the Cuff

bad plus.jpg.jpe

Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more

Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

davidbowie.jpg.jpe

All deaths hit hard, but like Michael Jackson's death before it, David Bowie's death last week looks to be one of those rare cultural losses that ripples for literally years, as society grapples with the sheer magnitude of the talent it lost. In o.. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

davidbowie.jpg.jpe

Two days after the release of his most extraordinary album in decades, David Bowie succumbed to cancer. Black Star’s lyrics mused about aging—waiting for the X-ray results, forgetfulness—while,Album Reviews more

Jan 11, 2016 9:25 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

bowie.jpg.jpe

David Bowie summed it best on one of his well-known songs, “Changes.” Unlike most recording artists who came of age in the 1970s, Bowie was seldom content to repeat himself; he was restless, im,Album Reviews more

Oct 8, 2015 12:04 AM Album Reviews

concertreview_pablove.jpg.jpe

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more

Dec 3, 2014 2:59 PM Album Reviews

david_bowie.jpg.jpe

Plenty of rock stars have inspired tour documentaries, but David Bowie Is is a special breed of a film, a documentary not about an artist or a tour but specifically about a tour of a museum exhibition about the artist. If that sounds esoteric, it .. more

Nov 18, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

shirley_manson.jpg.jpe

Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more

Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

