David Bowie
Jack Spann: Beautiful Man from Mars (Big Boo Music)
Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more
May 30, 2017
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 5-11
Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more
Jan 3, 2017
David Bowie: Legacy
David Bowie was as creative when thinking in terms of singles as he was in the broader field of albums. Legacy focuses on the former by collecting the majority of singles he released across the decades. more
Dec 13, 2016
MSO Performs the Music of David Bowie
David Bowie deserved better than the cursory, by-the-numbers covers of his biggest hits MSO delivered this weekend. more
Dec 12, 2016
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 8-14
Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more
Dec 6, 2016
The 2016 Holiday Gift Guide
Music makes a great gift and has become more than a stocking stuffer, given the bulk of the career-spanning LP-CD box sets being released. This article canvasses some recently released CD-LP box sets as well as some newly published music-re... more
Nov 29, 2016
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016
Jack Spann to Perform at Summerfest
Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more
Jun 6, 2016
Making Records in Milwaukee
Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more
Apr 19, 2016
David Bowie Producer Tony Visconti Recalls the Singer’s Early Years and Final Sessions
In a touching interview, producer Tony Visconti talks about his long history with David Bowie and his tribute project Holy Holy. more
Apr 6, 2016
Milwaukee Musicians Gather to Pay Tribute to David Bowie
A variety of Milwaukee musicians will honor David Bowie at Shank Hall’s “Milwaukee to Mars” benefit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Shank Hall. more
Mar 1, 2016
WMSE Celebrates Their 35th Anniversary
A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more
Feb 9, 2016
The Bad Plus @ West End Conservatory
Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more
Jan 26, 2016
MSO Will Perform the Music of David Bowie in December
All deaths hit hard, but like Michael Jackson's death before it, David Bowie's death last week looks to be one of those rare cultural losses that ripples for literally years, as society grapples with the sheer magnitude of the talent it lost. In o.. more
Jan 19, 2016
David Bowie: Blackstar
Two days after the release of his most extraordinary album in decades, David Bowie succumbed to cancer. Black Star’s lyrics mused about aging—waiting for the X-ray results, forgetfulness—while,Album Reviews more
Jan 11, 2016
David Bowie: Five Years 1969-1973
David Bowie summed it best on one of his well-known songs, “Changes.” Unlike most recording artists who came of age in the 1970s, Bowie was seldom content to repeat himself; he was restless, im,Album Reviews more
Oct 8, 2015
Pablove 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more
Jan 19, 2015
Christian Lopez Band: Pilot (Blaster Records)
Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more
Dec 3, 2014
"David Bowie Is" Documentary Returns for Encore Screening
Plenty of rock stars have inspired tour documentaries, but David Bowie Is is a special breed of a film, a documentary not about an artist or a tour but specifically about a tour of a museum exhibition about the artist. If that sounds esoteric, it .. more
Nov 18, 2014
Shirley Manson's David Bowie Tribute Will Headline the 2015 Pablove Benefit Concert
Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more
Nov 17, 2014