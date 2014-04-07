RSS

David Byrne

st. vincent annie clark milwaukee turner hall ballroom digital 2014 erik ljung.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there’s no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking H,Concert Reviews more

Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" exc.. more

Oct 17, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

dbyrne.jpg.jpe

CJ Foeckler

In the five years since her debut full length, Marry Me, Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has built up quite a bit of traction. But even for an artist whose star was already on the rise, teaming up... more

Sep 17, 2012 3:57 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage8349.jpe

David Byrne and St. Vincent will headline the Riverside Theater as part of a just-announced tour behind their upcoming collaborative album, the venue announced this morning. The former Talking Heads frontman and the widely heralded indie-rock guit.. more

Jun 14, 2012 3:10 PM On Music

<p> The Talking Heads left an indelible visual impression with <em>Stop Making Sense</em> (1984), but long before Jonathan Demme directed the group in their concert-as-performance-art documentary, the Heads had been recorded on videotape. The DVD.. more

Feb 15, 2012 1:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jimi Hendrix: Band of Gypsys won the Grammy in 1999 for Best Long Form Music Video. The documentary has been reissued on DVD with retooled stereo and other bonuses. Regardless of enhancements, the documentary is an interesting look at Hendrix's tr.. more

Apr 7, 2011 12:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

In addition to creatingthe physical end of Purgatory, Cecsarini will also play one of its Purgatorio ,Theater more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage8349.jpe

I know that’s the simplistic refrain of every10-year-old, but I’m 33 and I mean it: I just don’t get it. Specifically, I don’t get why Maine Sen. OlympiaSnowe (R)—or any Republican senator, for that matter&mdash,News Feature more

Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage7938.jpe

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs th... more

Sep 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3966.jpe

Want to be kind to the Earth and be fashionable? It’s possible, but you might be surprised by the unnatural dyes, pesticides and chemicals that are involved in the production of some seemingly natural fabrics. Consider the following when you’re sh.. more

Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage6718.jpe

A cheeky, fold-open poster enclosed with the package tells the label's story in words a Twenty First ,None more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage2257.jpe

Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4445.jpe

On his latest CD of songs and spoken verse, veteran Milwaukee poet/musician Harvey Taylor encompasses tunes that range from earnest to sociopolitical to goofy. A number of the city's acoustic, improvisat,CD Reviews more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

David Byrne will perform LIVE at the Pabston Wednesday, October 15 at 8 pm. Meet the Shepherd Express Street Team as they give you free swag,Promotions more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage2257.jpe

  VanMorrison's explorations into Americanacontinue on Keep It Simple, afollow-up Keep It Simple ,CD Reviews more

May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

First comes a white shoe, followed by an off white suit leg. Soon enough, David Byrne becomes fully visible for the opening number of Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads 1984 concert film (out now on Blu-ray). Accompanying himself with acoustic.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES