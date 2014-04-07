David Byrne
St. Vincent @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there's no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking Heads frontman has raised St. Vincent's profile considerably.
Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" excursion.
David Byrne and St. Vincent @ Riverside Theater
In the five years since her debut full length, Marry Me, Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has built up quite a bit of traction. But even for an artist whose star was already on the rise, teaming up with David Byrne was a major coup.
Sep 17, 2012 3:57 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
David Byrne, St. Vincent to Headline the Riverside
David Byrne and St. Vincent will headline the Riverside Theater as part of a just-announced tour behind their upcoming collaborative album, the venue announced this morning. The former Talking Heads frontman and the widely heralded indie-rock guitarist will perform at the Riverside on Sept. 17.
Jun 14, 2012 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Talking Heads Chronology
The Talking Heads left an indelible visual impression with Stop Making Sense (1984), but long before Jonathan Demme directed the group in their concert-as-performance-art documentary, the Heads had been recorded on videotape. The DVD Chronology collects several of those early performances.
Feb 15, 2012 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Band of Gypsys
Jimi Hendrix: Band of Gypsys won the Grammy in 1999 for Best Long Form Music Video. The documentary has been reissued on DVD with retooled stereo and other bonuses. Regardless of enhancements, the documentary is an interesting look at Hendrix's transition from the Experience to the Band of Gypsys.
Apr 7, 2011 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
In addition to creating the physical end of Purgatory, Cecsarini will also play one of its inhabitants in Purgatorio at Next Act Theatre.
I know that's the simplistic refrain of every 10-year-old, but I'm 33 and I mean it: I just don't get it. Specifically, I don't get why Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe (R)—or any Republican senator, for that matter—would oppose good health care policy.
Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend's Indian Summer Festival.
Want to be kind to the Earth and be fashionable? It's possible, but you might be surprised by the unnatural dyes, pesticides and chemicals that are involved in the production of some seemingly natural fabrics.
A cheeky, fold-open poster enclosed with the package tells the label's story in words and pictures, celebrating Luaka Bop's 20th anniversary.
May 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
David Byrne's Milwaukee Diary
Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Harvey Taylor
On his latest CD of songs and spoken verse, veteran Milwaukee poet/musician Harvey Taylor encompasses tunes that range from earnest to sociopolitical to goofy. A number of the city's acoustic, improvisational musicians contribute to the album.
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
David Byrne (10/15)
David Byrne will perform LIVE at the Pabst Theater on Wednesday, October 15 at 8 pm.
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Van Morrison
Van Morrison's explorations into Americana continue on Keep It Simple, a follow-up to his previous work.
May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews 3 Comments
Stop Making Sense
First comes a white shoe, followed by an off white suit leg. Soon enough, David Byrne becomes fully visible for the opening number of Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads 1984 concert film (out now on Blu-ray). Accompanying himself with acoustic guitar, he performs "Psycho Killer" alone on a bare stage.
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood