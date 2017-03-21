David Cecsarini
Revisiting a Day and a Lifetime
In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM Evan Thomas Casey A&E Feature
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM John Schneider Dance
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Cupid’s Arrows Hit the Mark in Skylight’s ‘I Love You’
Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Next Act Explores Emotional Memory in The Other Place
Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The High Drama of Pain and Loss
A conversation with David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples, the husband-and-wife pair respectively directing and starring in Sharr White’s psychological and emotional thriller, The Other Place. Staged at Next Act Theatre, the production runs F... more
Jan 31, 2017 1:33 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
It Keeps Us Coming Back: David Cecsarini on Next Act Theatre
The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM John Schneider Spring Arts Guide
Next Act's 'unSilent Night' Combines Old-Time Radio and Human Drama on Christmas Eve
Next Act Theatre premieres John Kishline and Edward Morgan’s holiday piece, unSilent Night, through Dec. 11. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.28
The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Next Act Theatre’s Provocative Production About Unrest in L.A.
Next Act Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Anna Deavere Smith’s documentary play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. This Tony Award-nominated production is based on Deavere Smith’s hundreds of interviews with people who witnessed or expe... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Divo’s Final Performance
Next Act Theatre’s production of William Luce’s Bravo, Caruso! is a charming foray into the humanity of one of opera’s greatest tenors, Enrico Caruso. David Cecsarini and Christopher Tramantana bring to life the star and his valet with warm... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:27 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Next Act’s ‘Bravo, Caruso’
Next Act Theatre’s upcoming show Bravo, Caruso takes us back to celebrated operatic tenor Enrico Caruso’s (David Cecsarini) last performance on Christmas Eve, 1920. The show replaces John Kishline’s unSilent Night, which has been postponed.... more
Nov 3, 2015 8:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Faith v. Science in the Classroom
Next Act Theatre’s world premiere of Stephen Massicotte’s 'Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution' is an adeptly performed exploration of the 150-year-old faith-science controversy still raging today. more
Apr 13, 2015 1:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Evolution and the Classroom with Next Act Theatre
Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more
Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Marti Gobel Portrays 16 Characters in One-Woman Show
Lower East Side New Yorker Nilaja Sun is an Obie Award-winning actress, playwright and teaching artist well known for her nationally-recognized one-woman show No Child, which makes its Milwaukee premiere at Next Act Theater Jan. 29. This po... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:38 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Next Act’s ‘Heresy’ Cabaret
Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more
Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mamet on Race
David Mamet constructs an intricate exploration of American prejudice and racial dynamics in Race. As produced by Next Act Theatre, it’s a tight little drama that grinds through 90 tense minutes with no intermission and little room to breat... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Woody Allen on the Meaning of Life
An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more
Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s a Wonderful Stage Show
Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more
Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Anne Siegel Theater
It’s a Warm, Wonderful Life
This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater