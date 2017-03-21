RSS

David Cecsarini

In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM A&E Feature

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Theater

A conversation with David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples, the husband-and-wife pair respectively directing and starring in Sharr White’s psychological and emotional thriller, The Other Place. Staged at Next Act Theatre, the production runs F... more

Jan 31, 2017 1:33 PM A&E Feature

The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

Next Act Theatre premieres John Kishline and Edward Morgan’s holiday piece, unSilent Night, through Dec. 11. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:16 PM Theater

The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Next Act Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Anna Deavere Smith’s documentary play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. This Tony Award-nominated production is based on Deavere Smith’s hundreds of interviews with people who witnessed or expe... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:17 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s production of William Luce’s Bravo, Caruso! is a charming foray into the humanity of one of opera’s greatest tenors, Enrico Caruso. David Cecsarini and Christopher Tramantana bring to life the star and his valet with warm... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:27 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s upcoming show Bravo, Caruso takes us back to celebrated operatic tenor Enrico Caruso’s (David Cecsarini) last performance on Christmas Eve, 1920. The show replaces John Kishline’s unSilent Night, which has been postponed.... more

Nov 3, 2015 8:42 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s world premiere of Stephen Massicotte’s 'Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution' is an adeptly performed exploration of the 150-year-old faith-science controversy still raging today. more

Apr 13, 2015 1:15 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more

Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Theater

Lower East Side New Yorker Nilaja Sun is an Obie Award-winning actress, playwright and teaching artist well known for her nationally-recognized one-woman show No Child, which makes its Milwaukee premiere at Next Act Theater Jan. 29. This po... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:38 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more

Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Theater

David Mamet constructs an intricate exploration of American prejudice and racial dynamics in Race. As produced by Next Act Theatre, it’s a tight little drama that grinds through 90 tense minutes with no intermission and little room to breat... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:19 PM Theater

An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more

Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Theater

Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more

Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Theater

This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more

Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

