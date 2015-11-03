RSS

David Collins

Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. The next performance occurs at ... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:16 PM Dance

James Tomasello

For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Around MKE

Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

