David Daniel
Chamber Theatre stages Fugard’s ‘The Train Driver’
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre carves emotional gravity into an earthen stage with its production of Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. David Daniel plays a man haunted by the death of a woman and her daughter who walked out into the path of his t... more
Mar 2, 2015 5:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents ‘The Train Driver’
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Regaining her Sight
If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more
Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Michael Muckian Theater
