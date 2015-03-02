RSS

David Daniel

Photo by Lila Aryan

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre carves emotional gravity into an earthen stage with its production of Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. David Daniel plays a man haunted by the death of a woman and her daughter who walked out into the path of his t... more

Mar 2, 2015 5:20 PM Theater

theaterpreview_traindriver_photobyjohnnienhuis.jpg.jpe

Photo by John Nienhuis

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:27 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more

Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Theater

