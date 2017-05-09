RSS
David Figueroa
Wild Space’s ‘Wild at 30’ Celebrates a 30-Year-Old Dance Family
Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more
May 9, 2017 2:38 PM John Schneider Dance
Wild Space’s Debra Loewen Marks Three Decades of Dance Making with ‘Wild at 30’
Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more
May 2, 2017 1:13 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
'Wild Night' Celebrates 25 Years of Wild Space
It is to the lasting credit of founding choreographer Debra Loewen and the artists and community members who have worked with her or otherwise given their support that her Wild Space Dance Company has made it through 25 seasons... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
