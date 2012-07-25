RSS

David Flanagan

blogimage19385.jpe

Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

Dane County Circuit Court Judge David Flanagan temporarily halted Wisconsin\'s new voter ID law until an April 16 trial, which means that voters won\'t need to show a photo ID for the April 3 election.<br /><br /><a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http:/.. more

Mar 6, 2012 8:19 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8011.jpe

Fictionalized accounts of teenage runaways usually depict drugged-out, tough-talking boys plagued by inner demons and explosive anger. Seldom are they given the voice of someone like Joon, a 13-year-old girl and Korean immigrant trying to s... more

Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES