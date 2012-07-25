David Flanagan
Issue of the Week: J.B. Van Hollen's Frivolous Lawsuit
Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Breaking: Voter ID Law On Hold
Dane County Circuit Court Judge David Flanagan temporarily halted Wisconsin\'s new voter ID law until an April 16 trial, which means that voters won\'t need to show a photo ID for the April 3 election.<br /><br /><a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http:/.. more
Mar 6, 2012 8:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Nami Mun
Fictionalized accounts of teenage runaways usually depict drugged-out, tough-talking boys plagued by inner demons and explosive anger. Seldom are they given the voice of someone like Joon, a 13-year-old girl and Korean immigrant trying to s... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments