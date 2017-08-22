David Flores
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly Week of April 6, 2017
Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
One Last Punch From Off the Wall’s ‘Holiday Punch’
Off the Wall Theatre stages Dale Gutzman’s final Holiday Punch variety show this month. more
Dec 19, 2016 10:54 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee History and Sullivan without Gilbert
History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted, Milwaukee city government was h.. more
Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Mighty Empire on a Small Stage
Off The Wall Theatre explores an early 20th-century culture clash with its adaptation of E.M. Forster’s 1924 novel, A Passage To India. While frustratingly inconsistent, there is a satisfying gravity at the center of the production in OTW’s... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:57 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly- 9.20
Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
In Tandem and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Collaborate on ‘Ernest in Love’
Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Moliere’s Classic Comedy in a Cozy Space
Off the Wall Theatre’s Tartuffe brings impressive talents Randall Anderson and David Flores together in a brilliant, old satire. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:01 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Molière, Flores, Anderson: A Promising Tartuffe
I’ll be reviewing Off the Wall’s Tartuffe for the print edition of the Shepherd-Express . Okay, granted, Molière’s classic satire on religious hypocrisy is as poignant as ever, but I wasn’t exactly excited at the prospect of seeing another.. more
Sep 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Girl Power and Mexican Wrestling
First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more
Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Stream Hello Death's Warm-Hearted Winter Track, "On A Quiet Winter Night"
On their self-titled debut, Milwaukee's moody folk quartet Hello Death explored two seemingly contradictory fascinations, mortality and beauty, searching for hope in disquieting tales of violence. The group's latest track finds them in a less morb.. more
Dec 31, 2014 1:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Two Nights Only: A Staged Reading of ‘The Chalk Garden’
Often cited as a key factor in the revival of the Kinnickinnic business district and a kick-starter of the Bay View renaissance, Boulevard Theatreâ€”founded by Artistic Director Mark Bucher nearly 30 years agoâ€”presents a staged reading of... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
Comic yet Darkly Charismatic ‘Giovanni’
Dale Gutzman puts together an entertaining comedic drama with Off the Wall Theatre’s latest, Giovanni. Jeremy C. Welter plays the mythic 14th-century libertine with a degree of pompous flare. Welter stops short of a stylishly comic exaggera... more
May 22, 2014 12:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Romeo and Juliet' for Seniors
Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more
Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Lively, Contemporary New York Musical
When looking about for an ethnic cast for a big local production, major arts groups tend to search elsewhere for their talent. This is a pity, as it ignores the great talent right here in greater Milwaukee. It’s nice to see Skylight Music T... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater