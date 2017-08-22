RSS

David Flores

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Off the Wall Theatre stages Dale Gutzman’s final Holiday Punch variety show this month. more

Dec 19, 2016 10:54 AM Theater

History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted,  Milwaukee city government was h.. more

Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Off The Wall Theatre explores an early 20th-century culture clash with its adaptation of E.M. Forster’s 1924 novel, A Passage To India. While frustratingly inconsistent, there is a satisfying gravity at the center of the production in OTW’s... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:57 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more

Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Theater

Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM A&E Feature

Off the Wall Theatre’s Tartuffe brings impressive talents Randall Anderson and David Flores together in a brilliant, old satire. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:01 AM Theater

I’ll be reviewing Off the Wall’s Tartuffe for the print edition of the Shepherd-Express . Okay, granted, Molière’s classic satire on religious hypocrisy is as poignant as ever, but I wasn’t exactly excited at the prospect of seeing another.. more

Sep 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more

Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

hellodeath.bandcamp.com

On their self-titled debut, Milwaukee's moody folk quartet Hello Death explored two seemingly contradictory fascinations, mortality and beauty, searching for hope in disquieting tales of violence. The group's latest track finds them in a less morb.. more

Dec 31, 2014 1:30 PM On Music

Often cited as a key factor in the revival of the Kinnickinnic business district and a kick-starter of the Bay View renaissance, Boulevard Theatreâ€”founded by Artistic Director Mark Bucher nearly 30 years agoâ€”presents a staged reading of... more

Jul 17, 2014 6:06 PM Theater 1 Comments

Dale Gutzman puts together an entertaining comedic drama with Off the Wall Theatre’s latest, Giovanni. Jeremy C. Welter plays the mythic 14th-century libertine with a degree of pompous flare. Welter stops short of a stylishly comic exaggera... more

May 22, 2014 12:52 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more

Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Theater

When looking about for an ethnic cast for a big local production, major arts groups tend to search elsewhere for their talent. This is a pity, as it ignores the great talent right here in greater Milwaukee. It’s nice to see Skylight Music T... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

