David Franz
Smithereens’ Comedy of Desire
A contemporary take on Pygmalion, Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels involves a woman who is learning from two different men. Each man wants something different from her. more
Apr 25, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
World's Stage Celebrates Martin McDonagh
This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh. more
Jan 24, 2013 4:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dissecting A Short
A Pink Banana Shorts program always ends up being a little weird and unexpected in some respect. And the weird thing about it is that you never really know what part of it is going to be weird and unexpected.Invariably, there's that one short.. more
Jun 4, 2012 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatrical Tendencies THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED.
Theatrical Tendencies' first show of the coming season is The Little Dog Laughed--a comedy from a few years back written by Dogulas Carter Beane. A playwright who has also worked on at least one Broadway musical (the book for Xanadu) has also .. more
Aug 22, 2011 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
WPCA Presents ‘Climate Change in the North Woods’
Eachcontributor donated an artwork specifically created to publicize the crucialissue of The Warming ,Art more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers are, depending on your disposition, a trio of evangelical Christian moppets who preach abstinence while marketing sex to children and shooting white foam over their audiences in a blatant manifestation of subliminal urges... more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments