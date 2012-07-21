David Gelb
Sushi Dreams
<p> Tucked into a Tokyo subway station, Sukiyabashi Jiro may have begun as a lunch counter for commuters. But for the last several decades it has been Mecca for sushi connoisseurs. Reservations are requiredat least one month in advanceso forget.. more
Jul 21, 2012 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Sukiyabashi Jiro, the tiny sushi bar tucked into a Tokyo subway station, is a neatly framed mirror of its owner... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ballini & Ogburn
As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee