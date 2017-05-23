RSS

David Grill

Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more

May 23, 2017 2:04 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more

May 21, 2014 2:21 AM Classical Music

If you couldn’t see it live, here’s a television version to rival Mary Martin’s. If you saw it at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, you can thrill to it again in close-up more

Apr 18, 2014 1:08 AM Classical Music

Photo by Mark Frohna

In Passing, a one-act ballet by San Francisco-based choreographer Amy Seiwert and the first of two world premieres presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its “Spring Series” more

Apr 9, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

