David Grill

Milwaukee Ballet's 'Mirror Mirror' Returns to the Marcus Center
Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more
May 23, 2017 2:04 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s 'Peter Pan' Airs Nationally
If you couldn’t see it live, here’s a television version to rival Mary Martin’s. If you saw it at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, you can thrill to it again in close-up more
Apr 18, 2014 1:08 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Spring Series'
In Passing, a one-act ballet by San Francisco-based choreographer Amy Seiwert and the first of two world premieres presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its “Spring Series” more
Apr 9, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Revising a Classic
A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music