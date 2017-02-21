RSS

David Ives

windfallmetromaniacs.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

paw_arslonga.jpg.jpe

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

venusinfur.jpg.jpe

Max Williamson and Becky Cofta etch an intricate story into a small stage for Off the Wall Theatre this month in a production of Venus in Fur. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

theatrereview_theliar_1.jpg.jpe

Photo by Danny Alphonso

David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more

Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Theater

curtains_allinthetiming.jpg.jpe

David Ives’ All In the Timing is a remarkably vivid show for me. The program of comic shorts is fresh, fun, irreverent and highly memorable. It seems like the show is produced a couple of times per year. It seems like it’s done a couple of times p.. more

Feb 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Venus in Fur is a scintillating foray into topics risqué, comedic and ultimately deeply relational. Exploring the psychology of BDSM, Venus is the story of a director auditioning an actress for the leading rol... more

Oct 3, 2013 12:51 AM Theater

David Ives’ work doesn’t get produced nearly often enough. I can remember somewhere in the mist of early memory from some several years ago seeing a fully-staged production of David Ives’ Polish Joke at the Broqadway Theatre Center’s Studio Thea.. more

Apr 8, 2012 3:36 AM Theater

The idea that God and Nature are basically the same thing is kind of a simple one that most people take for granted. Speak that idea aloud in the modern world and you're likely to get a yawn or two. However . . . say you're a 17th century Dutch .. more

Nov 28, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

  As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more

May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre is the first to officially open its 2010-2011 season. This week, it opens its 25th anniversary season with Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction. Four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly emp.. more

Jul 29, 2010 11:43 PM Theater

blogimage11232.jpe

The North Carolina by way of Eau Claire, Wis., trio Megafaun resides at the more experimental side of the bearded and flannelled indie-folk movement, having recorded with their 2009 album Gather, Form & Fly a shape-shifting set of more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Theatre group-in-transition Goats & Monkeys  has announced its next free evening. Something of a departure from its usual Shakespeare fare, the 8pm Goats & Monkeys get together on February 12th will feature readings from contemporary playwright.. more

Jan 24, 2010 10:29 PM Theater

blogimage8120.jpe

With its thinly concealed racism and homophobia, the old rockist axiom “Disco Sucks” crept into the American popular consciousness through repetition, coloring disco music as bland and superficial, despite the genre’s rich roots in funk. more

Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7597.jpe

It didn’t take long for the Milwaukee music scene to embrace John The Savage, a group that after less than a year and a half of playing out together has established itself as one of the city’s most noteworthy bands, thanks to their roaring ... more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage6855.jpe

Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Featuring a striking retro-modern environment of yellow-and-white printed drapes, silk-screen printed posters and clear bubble lights, The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a charming spot for a light meal,Dining Out more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

blogimage4820.jpe

Get outside this winter season! Bored of the same indoor ice rinks? Well, come to the Red Arrow Park and enjoy skating outdoors. There is also a Warming House so you can watch the kids skate around the refrigerated rink... that's right, the... more

Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

SOCIAL UPDATES