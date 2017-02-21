David Ives
The Delightful Chaos of Windfall Theatre’s ‘Metromaniacs’
Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.16
There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Daunting Duplicity in Off the Wall’s ‘Venus in Fur’
Max Williamson and Becky Cofta etch an intricate story into a small stage for Off the Wall Theatre this month in a production of Venus in Fur. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Liar’ at Marquette
David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more
Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Ives’ All In the Timing Again
David Ives’ All In the Timing is a remarkably vivid show for me. The program of comic shorts is fresh, fun, irreverent and highly memorable. It seems like the show is produced a couple of times per year. It seems like it’s done a couple of times p.. more
Feb 12, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Venus in Fur’ At The Rep
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Venus in Fur is a scintillating foray into topics risqué, comedic and ultimately deeply relational. Exploring the psychology of BDSM, Venus is the story of a director auditioning an actress for the leading rol... more
Oct 3, 2013 12:51 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Reading the Polish Joke
David Ives’ work doesn’t get produced nearly often enough. I can remember somewhere in the mist of early memory from some several years ago seeing a fully-staged production of David Ives’ Polish Joke at the Broqadway Theatre Center’s Studio Thea.. more
Apr 8, 2012 3:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spinoza Drama with Sousltice
The idea that God and Nature are basically the same thing is kind of a simple one that most people take for granted. Speak that idea aloud in the modern world and you're likely to get a yawn or two. However . . . say you're a 17th century Dutch .. more
Nov 28, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
David Ives and Tom Stoppard--With Kids
As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more
May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fourplay With The Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre is the first to officially open its 2010-2011 season. This week, it opens its 25th anniversary season with Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction. Four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly emp.. more
Jul 29, 2010 11:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Goats, Monkeys, Typewriters and David Ives
Theatre group-in-transition Goats & Monkeys has announced its next free evening. Something of a departure from its usual Shakespeare fare, the 8pm Goats & Monkeys get together on February 12th will feature readings from contemporary playwright.. more
Jan 24, 2010 10:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
