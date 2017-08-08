David Kaye
Neil Gaiman's Enchantingly Disorienting 'Coraline'
Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Summer Lovin', Had Me a Blast
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more
Aug 1, 2017 12:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
For Purely Elfish Reasons in Waukesha
Nov 22, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Punk Lobotomy Musical Pleasantly Rammed Into the Skull
This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more
Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For Purely Elfish Reasons
Back in June, Director David Kaye was so excited about his first production meeting for For Purely Elfish Reasons that he posted on Facebook about it, saying that it, “could easily be the funniest and most fun show I've ever worked on.” He cl.. more
Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Music of Tom Waits @ The Coffee House
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more
May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Electrocuting Josh Perkins at the Alchemist
Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more
Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Return to 1984 in 2015 at the Alchemist
Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more
Jan 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Beat the Heat? No Way!
You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more
Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
'Juliet and Romeo' Puts Women in Control
Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Power Dynamics Flipped in 'Juliet and Romeo'
Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Orwell's '1984' Inhabits Alchemist Stage
Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Angra
The South American influences that once colored Angra’s brand of symphonic power metal have grown more subtle over the past two decades, but with Aqua—the band’s first studio album in four years—these Brazilians prove they haven&rs more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jon Manasse & Jon Nakamatsu
Hearing the music in this bare format enables us to trace the structure—the sonic bones. Clarinetist Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu perform a variety of compositions from places where early 20th century jazz meets classical music. So... more
Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Finding Balance in Dance
Tom Thoreson spent 20 years as an artist in residence at Milwaukee’s Lincoln Center of the Arts, choreographing and dancing with great style in Bauer, Wild Space and the company he came to lead, Foothold Dance Performance. Now he is a perso... more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Lil’ Kim
Buoyed by ties to her mentor and rumored lover, the Notorious B.I.G., rapper Lil’ Kim built an early reputation for herself through spicy guest performances on R&B albums before dropping her 1996 debut, Hard Core . She remained a more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Downtown Dining Week
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee