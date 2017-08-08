RSS

David Kaye

coraline.jpg.jpe

Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:32 PM Dear Ruthie

Nov 22, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

13912531_10154265095666221_238637709569895109_n.jpg.jpe

This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more

Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Theater

13336016_10154123252161280_6318285755656044733_n.jpg.jpe

Back in June, Director David Kaye was so excited about his first production meeting for For Purely Elfish Reasons that he posted on Facebook about it, saying that it, “could easily be the funniest and most fun show I've ever worked on.” He cl.. more

Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

tom_waits.jpg.jpe

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more

May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

curtains_1984_thealchemist.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of The Alchemist Theatre

Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more

Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_1984.jpg.jpe

Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more

Jan 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more

Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Hear Me Out

Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage13336.jpe

The South American influences that once colored Angra’s brand of symphonic power metal have grown more subtle over the past two decades, but with Aqua—the band’s first studio album in four years—these Brazilians prove they haven&rs more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12991.jpe

Hearing the music in this bare format enables us to trace the structure—the sonic bones. Clarinetist Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu perform a variety of compositions from places where early 20th century jazz meets classical music. So... more

Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12907.jpe

Tom Thoreson spent 20 years as an artist in residence at Milwaukee’s Lincoln Center of the Arts, choreographing and dancing with great style in Bauer, Wild Space and the company he came to lead, Foothold Dance Performance. Now he is a perso... more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage11222.jpe

Buoyed by ties to her mentor and rumored lover, the Notorious B.I.G., rapper Lil’ Kim built an early reputation for herself through spicy guest performances on R&B albums before dropping her 1996 debut, Hard Core . She remained a more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11167.jpe

Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES