David Koch

Courtesy Pabst Theater Group

The Riverside Theater is getting a makeover. Today the historic venue on WestWisconsin Avenue announced that it will begin construction not only on the larger,new marquee it requested permission to build from the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeal.. more

Sep 14, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

Courtesy of Sony Picture Classics

The documentary Merchants of Doubt surveys the history of fraudulent corporate science, starting with tobacco and “fire-retardant” fabric laced with toxins and ineffective against flames, but the main topic is global climate change. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:42 PM Film Reviews

Sep 4, 2014 1:11 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

It’s naïve to believe in a golden age when money didn’t matter in politics, but in the last few years, the cost of democracy has skyrocketed, the restrictions on campaign spending have been annulled and the big corporations have removed the... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:57 AM Film Reviews

In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more

Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more

May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Taking Liberties

Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

Someone extremely intelligent—no one seems to know if it was a Democrat or Republican... more

Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 23 Comments

Despite the kaleidoscopic proliferation of political media over the past decade, most of what Americans hear and read about the workings of our democracy can be politely termed superficial. Only very rarely does journalism fully penetrate t... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

