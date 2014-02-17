RSS

David Koechner

02.14.14 david koechner _ turner hires-37.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Comedy

big_giant.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more

Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES