David Koechner
Comic David Koechner Displayed His Versatility at Turner Hall
While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 13-19
It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more
Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Film Clips: Dec. 16
Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips