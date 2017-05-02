David Lang
Present Music’s Sonic Museum Tour a Success
No Present Music exploration of an unconventional venue has been more artistically successful than the event they held throughout various exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum last Saturday evening.
Present Music’s Season Finale
The final concert of Present Music's 2015-2016 season, held at Turner Hall on Friday, June 3, comprised a mixed bag of works by American composers. Guest conductor David Bloom led 17 excellent musicians.
At Home with Present Music?
Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d...
Multi-media Exploration of Home and Place
Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala...
Present Music’s ‘Multitude’ of Great Performances
Present Music closed its season with a program of thrilling compositions and sensational performances. "Multitude" was a good concert title since even Derek Johnson, alone with his electric guitar on the Turner Hall Ballroom stage
The Unabashed Melodies of Brahms
Brahms may not have been the most enterprising of composers. The first of his four symphonies was 20 years in the making, a gestation period culminating in an initial performance in 1876 when the composer was 44 years
