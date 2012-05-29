RSS

Love is weird. When it's strong enough, the emotion of love outweighs any sense of logic. Michael Golamco's Cowboy Versus Samurai explores this notion in its best moments, which are brought to the stage in a local premiere by the Boulevard ... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

