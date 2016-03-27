RSS

David Lindsay-Abaire

The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more

Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramati.. more

Feb 13, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Outskirts Theatre Company in Waukesha is staging a late summer production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed drama Rabbit Hole. A couple loses a four-year-old son when he is hit by a car driven by a teenager who feels considerable guilt ove.. more

Aug 18, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Courtesy of the Imagination Theatre

It’s got to be a huge emotional collapse to lose a child at any age. Losing one at the age of four is unimaginable, though. At that age, they’re just starting to ask questions. They’re just starting to form a comprehensive understanding of the wor.. more

Apr 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Rep

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:35 PM Theater

