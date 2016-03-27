David Lindsay-Abaire
Good People Over Our Head in Racine
The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more
Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Good People
Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramati.. more
Feb 13, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rabbit Hole with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company in Waukesha is staging a late summer production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed drama Rabbit Hole. A couple loses a four-year-old son when he is hit by a car driven by a teenager who feels considerable guilt ove.. more
Aug 18, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Drama of Loss in Germantown
It’s got to be a huge emotional collapse to lose a child at any age. Losing one at the age of four is unimaginable, though. At that age, they’re just starting to ask questions. They’re just starting to form a comprehensive understanding of the wor.. more
Apr 12, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Laura Gordon Stars in ‘Good People’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Wisconsin Feargrounds 2010
Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. W Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. ,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Maybe Macha Didn’t Have Enough Vision
Ken, we hardly knew ye. The Macha managerial era in Brewers history ended after two seasons when the team finished at 77-85, three games worse than the year before. The quiet, professorial Macha had nothing but winning seasons and two playo... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Big-band leader Glenn Miller died during World War II, but his orchestra never stopped touring, playing swing hits like “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade” for audiences to this day include m more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yvon’s Paris (W.W. Norton), by Robert StevensYvon’s Paris (W.W. Norton), by Robert Stevens
The Paris of dreams was a favorite subject of the photographer called Yvon. No mere shutterbug, Yvon roamed the city streets, often in the quiet hours, composing scenes of haunting beauty. Yvon’s Paris collects many of his black-and-white p... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books