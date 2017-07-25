David Lowery
A Most Unusual 'Ghost Story'
After directing a charming, special-effects driven children’s movie, Pete’s Dragon, Milwaukee-born David Lowery decided to purge his system by going bare bones. A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck—an oddly moving meditation on time, frustr... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:42 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Dragon’s Tale from Disney
Pete’s Dragon is a charming tale whose best moments concern the touching relations between a boy and a great furry creature unrecognized by zoologists. more
Aug 9, 2016 4:14 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 6
Poetic, laconic and elliptical, director David Lowery conjures some of the spirit of early Terrence Malick. Set in a dusty Texas town in the early ’70s, the story follows a romantic outlaw with more persistence than good sense (Casey Afflec... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:18 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Auditions for Divorce
On Tuesday March 10th, from 6pm – 9:30pm, Acacia Theatre Company will be holding auditions for The Great Divorce. The Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of a play based on the C.S. Lewis novel of the same name. Something of a more.. more
Feb 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and its “leave me alone and let me get stoned” mentality, Cracker’s best-known hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Campe... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee