David Luhrssen

David Luhrssen lectured at UW-Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He is author of Secret Societies and Clubs in American History, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen, Hammer of the Gods: Thule Society and the Birth of Nazism, and coauthor of The Encyclopedia of Classic Rock, Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, War on the Silver Screen, Elvis Presley: Reluctant Rebel, A Time of Paradox: America Since 1890, and Searching for Rock and Roll. He has contributed to the American National Biography Online, the Grove Dictionary of American Music and 100 People Who Changed 20th-Century America and has been published in Historically Speaking, History Today, the Journal of American History, and other journals. Luhrssen co-founded the Milwaukee International Film Festival, is a regular contributor to WUWM’s “Lake Effect” program and Arts & Entertainment Editor of Milwaukee’s weekly newspaper, the Shepherd Express.

frankieandjohnny.jpg.jpe

Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more

Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

thedoorssingles.jpg.jpe

The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more

Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM Album Reviews

film_mother.jpg.jpe

While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews

betsaydamachado.jpg.jpe

On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

film_it.jpg.jpe

Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM Film Reviews

albumreview_fairportconvention.jpg.jpe

Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

annebancroft.jpg.jpe

Although she earned a solidreputation in theater and worked in 52 films, several hits among them, AnneBancroft stands out in many minds for one role in particular. In The Graduate (1967), she played Mrs. Robinson, the sexy and.. more

Sep 11, 2017 5:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

menashe.jpg.jpe

Menashe is a moving and astutely observed film set amidst Brooklyn’s Hasidic community. more

Sep 6, 2017 9:29 AM Film Reviews

franksinatracollection.jpg.jpe

Frank Sinatra was still in his peakyears, a couple decades before time began to collect its inevitable chargesagainst his voice, at his 1962 concert in the Royal Festival Hall. Royalty waspresent, but all eyes were on the perf.. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

flyingcarpet.jpg.jpe

On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

wherethegreatspiritslive.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt stars as a possible serial killer in Melonie Gartner’s new film, Where the Great Spirits Live. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:39 PM Film Reviews

msffroar.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more

Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM Film Reviews

kenburnsvietnam.jpg.jpe

The first American death in the conflict that grew into the Vietnam War was, in the words of Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns, “the result of a tragic misunderstanding." Lieut. Col. A PeterDewey was in Saigon in 1945 trying t.. more

Sep 1, 2017 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

theartofhorrormovies.jpg.jpe

The essays in The Art of HorrorMovies chronicle the genre from its first stirring in the silent shorts ofGeorges Melies through the torture porn of the present day. But while the artof filmmaking and acting is alluded to, th.. more

Aug 30, 2017 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

obrienandburch.jpg.jpe

Colin O’Brien and Travis Burch release a new album, Avalanche, which includes a haunting rendition of the spookily enigmatic “Peggy-O." more

Aug 29, 2017 3:14 PM Album Reviews

slightexaggeration.jpg.jpe

In Slight Exaggeration, poet Adam Zagajewski argues eloquently against the flat irony of postmodernism and for admiration and enthusiasm in the humanities. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:20 PM Books

homemovies0824.jpg.jpe

Whale Rider Film takes us to places we could never see and into lives we would never encounter. Niki Caro’s wondrous 2002 film Whale Rider does all that and more. Set in New Zealand amid the na,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 22, 2017 2:39 PM Home Movies

gorbachev.jpg.jpe

New biography of Mikhail Gorbachev, Gorbachev: His Life and Times, credits the Soviet leader as a visionary itching to transform the U.S.S.R. into a more democratic nation. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:27 PM Books

anincovenientsequel.jpg.jpe

The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

seduzione.jpg.jpe

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include the Italian sex comedy-drama La Seduzione, a Hannah Arendt documentary, the lost German classic Variete and Emmy-winning performances by Harvey Korman on “The Carol Burnett Show." more

Aug 15, 2017 2:42 PM Home Movies

benhur.jpg

The complete music from Miklos Rosza's score for the classic film Ben-Hur has been released on a CD by the City of Prague Orchestra. more

Oct 6, 2017 9:32 AM I Hate Hollywood

Bonzie.jpg

On Zone on Nine, Nina Ferraro aka Bonzie conjures up a world of delicacy and harshness, wonder and desperation, on a set of shimmering originals. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

homemovies-1005.jpg

Recently released on Blu-ray and DVD: Fireworks, a 1997 crime drama; The Treasure, a droll comedy on the human condition; Churchill and "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends, The Complete Collection.” more

Oct 3, 2017 2:12 PM Home Movies

Goethe.jpg

In Goethe: Life as a Work of Art author Rüdiger Safranski writes lucidly of a truly Renaissance person. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:55 PM Books

therelivebox.jpg

In The Relive Box and Other Stories, the author explores lapses in meaningful communication and connection and the enhanced potential nowadays for selfishness and unresponsiveness to the consequences of our actions. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:48 PM Books

DestinationCasablanca.jpg

In her new book, Destination Casablanca, Meredith Hindley explores the real city behind the classic film. more

Sep 29, 2017 11:05 AM I Hate Hollywood

NasLaine.jpg

On Oct. 5, Nas Laine will host a fashion show and party around the corner from his shop at The Outsider/Klimpton Journeyman Hotel. more

Sep 29, 2017 9:59 AM Around MKE

grant.widea.jpg

Five new books focus on the United States' past and present. more

Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Books

upaf.jpg

This fall, UPAF intends to make some noise. Not by passing the hat and asking for money, but by sponsoring something new: the Performing Arts Awareness Campaign. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:01 AM News Features

battleofthesexes.widea.jpg

Battle of the Sexes is the true story of the famous 1973 tennis match between Bobby Riggs and tennis star Billie Jean King. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Film Reviews

historyofscience.jpg

The Oxford Illustrated History of Science, which despite its title (and many illustrations), is a collection of essays by authorities in various fields. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Books

ghoul.widea.jpg

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Home Movies

SteveHowe.jpg

Guitarist Steve Howe has enjoyed a lengthy career that nearly encompasses the history of British rock. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Album Reviews

artreview_jewishmuseum_c.widea.jpg

Through Dec. 31 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Visual Arts

deadboys.widea.jpg

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Album Reviews

genesmith.jpg

Gene Smith’s Sink: A Wide-Angle View by Sam Stephenson brings a fresh interpretation to a leading figure from photography’s heroic age. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Books

homemovies921.jpg.jpe

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM Home Movies

lightthedark.jpg.jpe

A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM Books

