David Luhrssen lectured at UW-Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He is author of Secret Societies and Clubs in American History, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen, Hammer of the Gods: Thule Society and the Birth of Nazism, and coauthor of The Encyclopedia of Classic Rock, Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, War on the Silver Screen, Elvis Presley: Reluctant Rebel, A Time of Paradox: America Since 1890, and Searching for Rock and Roll. He has contributed to the American National Biography Online, the Grove Dictionary of American Music and 100 People Who Changed 20th-Century America and has been published in Historically Speaking, History Today, the Journal of American History, and other journals. Luhrssen co-founded the Milwaukee International Film Festival, is a regular contributor to WUWM’s “Lake Effect” program and Arts & Entertainment Editor of Milwaukee’s weekly newspaper, the Shepherd Express.
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune (and on Screen)
Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more
Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Doors: The Singles (Rhino)
The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more
Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jennifer Lawrence Excellent Amidst the Overkill of 'mother!'
While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo: Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree (Odelia)
On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
'It's' a Nasty Clown in Stephen King's Horror Story
Despite a long running time and a profusion of baroque horror visuals, It is an effective adaptation of Stephen King focused on a band of outsider kids forced to confront their fears. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:48 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Fairport Convention: Come All Ye: The First Ten Years (UMC)
Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Anne Bancroft Before and After Mrs. Robinson
Although she earned a solidreputation in theater and worked in 52 films, several hits among them, AnneBancroft stands out in many minds for one role in particular. In The Graduate (1967), she played Mrs. Robinson, the sexy and.. more
Sep 11, 2017 5:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
'Menashe' a Deeply Lived Story Among Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jews
Menashe is a moving and astutely observed film set amidst Brooklyn’s Hasidic community. more
Sep 6, 2017 9:29 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Sinatra Swings at the Royal Festival Hall
Frank Sinatra was still in his peakyears, a couple decades before time began to collect its inevitable chargesagainst his voice, at his 1962 concert in the Royal Festival Hall. Royalty waspresent, but all eyes were on the perf.. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Quadro Nuevo/Cairo: Steps Flying Carpet (Just in Time Records)
On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Mark Borchardt Stars in Melonie Gartner's New Film
Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt stars as a possible serial killer in Melonie Gartner’s new film, Where the Great Spirits Live. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:39 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee's Long-Running Short Film Festival Moves to Fox Bay
The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more
Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ken Burns’ Vietnam: The Book
The first American death in the conflict that grew into the Vietnam War was, in the words of Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns, “the result of a tragic misunderstanding." Lieut. Col. A PeterDewey was in Saigon in 1945 trying t.. more
Sep 1, 2017 2:53 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Art of Horror Movies
The essays in The Art of HorrorMovies chronicle the genre from its first stirring in the silent shorts ofGeorges Melies through the torture porn of the present day. But while the artof filmmaking and acting is alluded to, th.. more
Aug 30, 2017 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
O'Brien and Burch: Avalanche
Colin O’Brien and Travis Burch release a new album, Avalanche, which includes a haunting rendition of the spookily enigmatic “Peggy-O." more
Aug 29, 2017 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Slight Exaggeration (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Adam Zagajewski
In Slight Exaggeration, poet Adam Zagajewski argues eloquently against the flat irony of postmodernism and for admiration and enthusiasm in the humanities. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 24, 2017
Whale Rider Film takes us to places we could never see and into lives we would never encounter. Niki Caro’s wondrous 2002 film Whale Rider does all that and more. Set in New Zealand amid the na,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Aug 22, 2017 2:39 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Gorbachev: His Life and Times (W.W. Norton), by William Taubman
New biography of Mikhail Gorbachev, Gorbachev: His Life and Times, credits the Soviet leader as a visionary itching to transform the U.S.S.R. into a more democratic nation. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
'Inconvenient' Climate for Al Gore's Sequel
The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 17, 2017
Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include the Italian sex comedy-drama La Seduzione, a Hannah Arendt documentary, the lost German classic Variete and Emmy-winning performances by Harvey Korman on “The Carol Burnett Show." more
Aug 15, 2017 2:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Ben-Hur: All the Music
The complete music from Miklos Rosza's score for the classic film Ben-Hur has been released on a CD by the City of Prague Orchestra. more
Oct 6, 2017 9:32 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Bonzie: Zone on Nine
On Zone on Nine, Nina Ferraro aka Bonzie conjures up a world of delicacy and harshness, wonder and desperation, on a set of shimmering originals. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 5, 2017
Recently released on Blu-ray and DVD: Fireworks, a 1997 crime drama; The Treasure, a droll comedy on the human condition; Churchill and "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends, The Complete Collection.” more
Oct 3, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Goethe: Life as a Work of Art (Liveright), by Rüdiger Safranski
In Goethe: Life as a Work of Art author Rüdiger Safranski writes lucidly of a truly Renaissance person. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Relive Box and Other Stories (Ecco/HarperCollins), by T.C. Boyle
In The Relive Box and Other Stories, the author explores lapses in meaningful communication and connection and the enhanced potential nowadays for selfishness and unresponsiveness to the consequences of our actions. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
Destination Casablanca
In her new book, Destination Casablanca, Meredith Hindley explores the real city behind the classic film. more
Sep 29, 2017 11:05 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
'A Night of Style' in the Third Ward
On Oct. 5, Nas Laine will host a fashion show and party around the corner from his shop at The Outsider/Klimpton Journeyman Hotel. more
Sep 29, 2017 9:59 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Spies, Dead Presidents and America in the World
Five new books focus on the United States' past and present. more
Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
UPAF Beats the Drum with Fall Arts Awareness Campaign
This fall, UPAF intends to make some noise. Not by passing the hat and asking for money, but by sponsoring something new: the Performing Arts Awareness Campaign. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:01 AM David Luhrssen News Features
Emma Stone and Steve Carell Replay the 'Battle of the Sexes'
Battle of the Sexes is the true story of the famous 1973 tennis match between Bobby Riggs and tennis star Billie Jean King. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Oxford Illustrated History of Science (Oxford University Press), edited by Iwan Rhys Morus
The Oxford Illustrated History of Science, which despite its title (and many illustrations), is a collection of essays by authorities in various fields. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 28, 2017
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Steve Howe: Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations
Guitarist Steve Howe has enjoyed a lengthy career that nearly encompasses the history of British rock. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Finding Rest on 'The Seventh Day' at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Through Dec. 31 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Dead Boys: Still Snotty: Young, Loud and Snotty at 40! (Plowboy Records)
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Gene Smith's Sink: A Wide-Angle View (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Sam Stephenson
Gene Smith’s Sink: A Wide-Angle View by Sam Stephenson brings a fresh interpretation to a leading figure from photography’s heroic age. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
