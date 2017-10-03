RSS

David Petraeus

News1_ProjectCensored_B.jpg

The Shepherd Express shares with its readers Paul Rosenberg’s top-10 list of the most underreported and ignored major news stories of 2017. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:25 PM News Features

obama_cliff_wide-261db2383e4f7b1d2c16ec6c9291de3a7ecbbe89-s6-c10.jpg.jpe

Less than four months after Barack Obama's inauguration, the right-wing propaganda machine is already promoting the only imaginable conclusion to a Democratic administration that dares to achieve a second term more

May 13, 2013 1:38 AM News Features

121128_susan_rice_ap_605.jpg.jpe

With the Republican right persisting in baseless persecution of Susan Rice, the U.N. Ambassador who may replace departing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it has left President Obama little choice but to move ahead with her nomination. I... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

In the early morning hour of January 3rd . . . (a Saturday) actor/playwright Sam Shepard was pulled over by police officers in Normal, Illinois. The author of True West and A Lie of the Mind was going 46 miles per hour at the timeroughly 10 .. more

Jan 4, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

121248829848451a6a5e05d.jpg.jpe

Republican presidential candidateSen. John McCain has repeatedly bashed Sen. Barack Obama, his likelyrival in November, for the Democrat’s lack of understanding about theIraq war. But should McCain be pointing fingers? The senat... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage2287.jpe

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www. ,News Features more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES