David Ravel
Uncovered Returns with an Exploration of A Tribe Called Quest
A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:33 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Alverno's Uncovered Series Returns with Celebrations of A Tribe Called Quest and Stevie Wonder
While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more
Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Strange Fruit Music Festival Looks to Build Bridges
Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Gaps in the Cultural Ecosystem
In 2003 David Ravel inherited the directorship of one of Milwaukee’s longest-running performing arts series, Alverno Presents. Earlier this year, the Roman Catholic women’s college announced that 2016-2016 will be the final season for a ser... more
May 24, 2016 2:57 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
This Week on The Disclaimer: Global Union and the State of World Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Alverno Presents Director David Ravel, who previews Saturday's free Global Union world music festival in Humboldt Park. He shares .. more
Sep 11, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee County Executive Race Still Unsettled
With just one week left before candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 28, the race for Milwaukee County executive is still up in the air.This much we know: Republican state Rep. Jeff Stone is in. Although he is seen as s... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee Chamber’s Brilliant ‘Sweetest Swing in Baseball’
When someone completely gives up on life, yet realizes that death isn’t an option, that person may find a remarkably fresh perspective on reality and identity. Rebecca Gilman does a brilliant job of presenting this state of mind in her dram... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater