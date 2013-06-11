RSS

David S. Goyer

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more

Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM Film Clips

<p> Even without the Colorado killing spree, <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em> would have been this summer's most talked about movie. But according to <em>The Art and Making of the Dark Knight Trilogy</em> (Abrams), the film wasn't part of director.. more

Jul 31, 2012 12:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8490.jpe

Don’t be fooled by the outside of Crocus’ 13th Streetlocation: The forbidding exterior gives way to a warm interior. Crocus offers abar at the entrance and two dining rooms, though one is used mainly for specialevents. Décor consi,Dinin more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES