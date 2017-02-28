David Sapiro

RSS

Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Theater

intandem.jpg.jpe

Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

aegateway_renaissance_a.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

9780802716941.jpg.jpe

Oct 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

alchemisttheatre.jpg.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Theater

14358756_10153690888551627_6032787780232764356_n.jpg.jpe

Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more

Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more

Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

motherhoodoutloud.jpg.jpe

It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make sma.. more

Mar 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

479704_10153987741171667_3480273484540789474_n.jpg.jpe

Oscar Wilde once said that youth is wasted on the young. Douglas Adams once said life is wasted on the living. Love is never wasted on anyone, though. This month Soulstice Theatre presents the intimate story of a couple of strangers who find.. more

Mar 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

starlings.jpg.jpe

Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Theater

11225395_614211498720396_7297741309293127734_n.jpg.jpe

Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the clu.. more

Oct 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_acacia_(bylauraheise).jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Theater

theatrereview_alchemist.jpg.jpe

Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more

Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Theater

Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more

Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

theatrereview_kingofpop_photobyaaronkopec.jpg.jpe

Alchemist Theatre’s The King of Pop plunges audiences into the aluminum foil-lined world of Andy Warhol’s “The Factory.” more

May 5, 2015 10:06 PM Theater

curtains_thekingofpop.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more

May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Theater 1 Comments

theatrereview_anothertaleofeddie_alchemist.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre opens its New York Stories Trilogy with a drama about grifters in from the dawn of punk. more

Mar 16, 2015 5:35 PM Theater

curtains_anothertaleofeddie_aaronkopec.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more

Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_truewestthealchemisttheater_photoby_aaron_kopec.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more

Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

