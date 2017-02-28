David Sapiro
Love and War with In Tandem's 'Time Stands Still'
Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: February 23, 2017
Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘Luna Gale’ Explores Drug Abuse, Family and the Foster Care System
Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Staged Reading of a Play About Copernicus Next Month
Oct 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alchemist Theatre Stages ‘A Life in the Theatre’
The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Light, Shadow and Clutter in A Life In The Theatre
Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more
Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Life in the Theatre Opening at Month’s End
David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more
Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Dumb Waiter Next Month at the Alchemist
You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make sma.. more
Mar 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Intimate Two-Character Irish Romance
Oscar Wilde once said that youth is wasted on the young. Douglas Adams once said life is wasted on the living. Love is never wasted on anyone, though. This month Soulstice Theatre presents the intimate story of a couple of strangers who find.. more
Mar 10, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Starlings’: A Fresh Take on Society’s Struggle with Diversity
Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Explorers at Soulstice
Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the clu.. more
Oct 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Meeting of Great Minds
In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘The Scene You Need’
Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more
Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Scattered Thoughts on The Scene You Need
Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more
Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Andy Warhol, ‘King of Pop’
Alchemist Theatre’s The King of Pop plunges audiences into the aluminum foil-lined world of Andy Warhol’s “The Factory.” more
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
‘Another Tale of Eddie’ at Alchemist
Alchemist Theatre opens its New York Stories Trilogy with a drama about grifters in from the dawn of punk. more
Mar 16, 2015 5:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Further Thoughts On Eddie
“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more
Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
True West Very Close to the Heart of Truth at the Alchemist
The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more
Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater