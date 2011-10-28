David Sirota
TV That Finally Lifts Journalism Back 'Up'
Waking up at 4 a.m. is rarely enjoyable, and arising at that unspeakable hour to appear on a cable news... more
Oct 28, 2011 David Sirota
DJ Doc B Bouncing Back After Shooting
Last week Milwaukee DJ Maurice "Doc B" Beckley, one of Milwaukee's first hip-hop DJs, was shot in the head outside of a north side bar in what Milwaukee UP's JC Poppe reported was apparently not a direct attack on Beckley. He has been recovering .. more
Apr 7, 2011 Shepherd Express Staff
Democracy Needs a Bailout
Without a bailout, newspapers will lay off staff, fewer journalists will report important stories, there will be no Fourth-Estate check on state and corporate power, and the country will suffer. So goes the pro-democracy case,News Features more
May 29, 2009 David Sirota
David Sirota
Plenty of citizens complain about the preponderance of big money in American politics, bu The Uprising ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 17, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff
Taking On the Establishment
Ifthere’s a single tenacious thread uniting both sides of the political spectrum,i The Uprising: An Unauthorized Tour of thePopulist Revolt Scaring Wall Street and ,Books more
Jun 9, 2008 Aisha Motlani
Learning From a Thousand-Year Flood
Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more
Sep 20, 2013 David Sirota
What Happened to the Anti-War Movement?
A mere 72 hours after President Obama delivered an encomium honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, he announced his intention to pound yet another country with more
Sep 8, 2013 David Sirota
Applauding A Former Drug Warrior's Contrition
Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more
Aug 23, 2013 David Sirota
A Civics Lesson From America's Education Debate
Paradoxes come in all different forms, but here's one that perfectly fits this Gilded Age: The most significant lesson from the ongoing debate about American education has little to do with schools,News more
Aug 16, 2013 David Sirota
Humanity's Oldest Story
This is a tale of two presidents—the one we hope we have and the one we actually have. It is also a tale of two kinds of violence—the surgical more
Jun 20, 2013 David Sirota
Permanent Washington's Backlash to Edward Snowden
Whether in celebrity culture or in our Facebook-mediated interactions, we live in the age of the human being as a public brand. So there's nothing more
Jun 17, 2013 David Sirota
After Oklahoma Disaster, Give Thanks to Government
Within hours of this week's tornado disaster in Oklahoma, I (like many others) received emails from the President of the United States and my U.S. Senator. With impassioned language, they both claimed to care deeply more
May 27, 2013 David Sirota
The Real Obstacle to Halting Climate Change
In case you missed the news, humanity just spent the Earth Day week reaching another sad milestone in the history of catastrophic climate change: For the first time, measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surpassed 400 parts per more
May 2, 2013 David Sirota
The Value of Silence
Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more
Apr 19, 2013 David Sirota
The Supreme Court's Radical New Precedent
Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more
Mar 29, 2013 David Sirota
Call It What It Is: A Class War
When it comes to the Republican budget proposal that passed the U.S. House this week, I agree with those who find it strange that anyone sees the initiative as a serious attempt to "grow the economy," as Rep. Paul Ryan more
Mar 21, 2013 David Sirota
The UN Needs to Sober Up
The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more
Mar 14, 2013 David Sirota
An Unrepresentative Democracy
Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate more
Mar 7, 2013 David Sirota
Two 2016 Prospects Spotlight Democrats' Identity Crisis
Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more
Feb 21, 2013 David Sirota
The President of Perpetual War
Four years into his presidency, Barack Obama's political formula should be obvious. He gives fabulous speeches teeming with popular liberal ideas, often refuses to take the actions necessary to realize those ideas and then more
Jan 25, 2013 David Sirota
The Second Amendment vs. The First Amendment
After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more
Jan 17, 2013 David Sirota
How to Reach the Last 20%
There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more
Jan 11, 2013 David Sirota
The Truth Behind the Fiscal Cliff's Reality TV Show
During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more
Jan 3, 2013 David Sirota
Coaches Over the Common Good
Selective outrage speaks volumes in this country. For instance, deficit-focused anger about Medicare spending but not about Pentagon profligacy tells the story of a political establishment that too often prioritizes militarism more
Dec 20, 2012 David Sirota
Homeownership Support Shouldn't Be a Mansion Subsidy
With Congress finally starting to have a serious conversation about our revenue crisis, there are obvious reasons to limit the amount of mortgage interest that Americans can deduct from their taxable income. more
Dec 13, 2012 David Sirota