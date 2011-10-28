RSS

David Sirota

blogimage16563.jpe

Waking up at 4 a.m. is rarely enjoyable, and arising at that unspeakable hour to appear on a cable news... more

Oct 28, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage6720.jpe

­Last week Milwaukee DJ Maurice "Doc B" Beckley, one of Milwaukee's first hip-hop DJs, was shot in the head outside of a north side bar in what Milwaukee UP's JC Poppe reported was apparently not a direct attack on Beckley. He has been recovering .. more

Apr 7, 2011 3:58 PM On Music

Without a bailout, newspapers will lay off staff, fewer journalists will report important stories, there will be no Fourth-Estate check on state and corporate power, and the country will suffer. So goes the pro-democracy case,News Features more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2532.jpe

Plenty of citizens complain about the preponderance of big money in American politics, bu The Uprising ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ifthere’s a single tenacious thread uniting both sides of the political spectrum,i The Uprising: An Unauthorized Tour of thePopulist Revolt Scaring Wall Street and ,Books more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:47 AM News Features

hi-852-syria-damascus-internet.jpg.jpe

A mere 72 hours after President Obama delivered an encomium honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, he announced his intention to pound yet another country with more

Sep 8, 2013 11:51 PM News Features

amifv967eflnca6hjn2gwovz4fey8pic-eao2qi18iizpbwug0c8pxgr1uek32kjjy6gonqqqnnws1ysamhopzettzxuu8irlquyqnura7uc-xymifihmka1svyf1ewmccft1dll61lqryqbmem1opmgmdog-akcbg.jpg.jpe

Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more

Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM News Features

education.jpg.jpe

Paradoxes come in all different forms, but here's one that perfectly fits this Gilded Age: The most significant lesson from the ongoing debate about American education has little to do with schools,News more

Aug 16, 2013 2:02 PM News

obama_cliff_wide-261db2383e4f7b1d2c16ec6c9291de3a7ecbbe89-s6-c30.jpg.jpe

This is a tale of two presidents—the one we hope we have and the one we actually have. It is also a tale of two kinds of violence—the surgical more

Jun 20, 2013 5:38 PM News Features

nsa-surveillance-program-e1371391932914.jpg.jpe

Whether in celebrity culture or in our Facebook-mediated interactions, we live in the age of the human being as a public brand. So there's nothing more

Jun 17, 2013 3:03 PM News Features

sirota.jpg.jpe

Within hours of this week's tornado disaster in Oklahoma, I (like many others) received emails from the President of the United States and my U.S. Senator. With impassioned language, they both claimed to care deeply more

May 27, 2013 11:19 PM News Features

climate-change-affects-animal-distribution_155.jpg.jpe

In case you missed the news, humanity just spent the Earth Day week reaching another sad milestone in the history of catastrophic climate change: For the first time, measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surpassed 400 parts per more

May 2, 2013 4:44 PM News Features

boston-marathon-explosions.jpg51-1280x960.jpg.jpe

Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more

Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM News Features

alg-sonia-sotomayor-speaks-jpg.jpg.jpe

Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more

Mar 29, 2013 2:18 PM News Features

paul-ryan-fiscal-cliff.jpg-1280x960.jpg.jpe

When it comes to the Republican budget proposal that passed the U.S. House this week, I agree with those who find it strange that anyone sees the initiative as a serious attempt to "grow the economy," as Rep. Paul Ryan more

Mar 21, 2013 5:56 PM News Features

unitednations.jpg.jpe

The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more

Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM News Features

120720_gay_marriage_couple_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate more

Mar 7, 2013 11:39 PM News Features

110830_hickenlooper_election_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more

Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM News Features

president-obama-to-host-a-live-town-hall-meeting-on-facebook-6692f870b2.jpg.jpe

Four years into his presidency, Barack Obama's political formula should be obvious. He gives fabulous speeches teeming with popular liberal ideas, often refuses to take the actions necessary to realize those ideas and then more

Jan 25, 2013 11:01 AM News Features

glock_0.jpg.jpe

After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more

Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM News Features

climate.jpg.jpe

There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more

Jan 11, 2013 1:08 PM News Features

house-speaker-john-boehner-will-likely-see-a-1100-increase-to-his-salary-in-2013.jpg.jpe

During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more

Jan 3, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

Selective outrage speaks volumes in this country. For instance, deficit-focused anger about Medicare spending but not about Pentagon profligacy tells the story of a political establishment that too often prioritizes militarism more

Dec 20, 2012 5:21 PM News Features

money_home1.jpg.jpe

With Congress finally starting to have a serious conversation about our revenue crisis, there are obvious reasons to limit the amount of mortgage interest that Americans can deduct from their taxable income. more

Dec 13, 2012 5:23 PM News Features

