David Strathairn
Another ‘Exotic Marigold Hotel’?
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more
Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 25
Young bohemian artist Sarah (Lizzy Caplan) hesitates over moving in with her boyfriend of two years, the alt rock singer Kevin (Geoffrey Arend). And her unease turns to mortification when Kevin proposes marriage to her during more
Apr 26, 2013 5:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Rachel Weisz Blows the Whistle
“Inspired by real events,” <em>The Whistleblower</em> visits Bosnia in the rubble-strewn aftermath of the Yugoslav civil war and finds power, corruption and liesnot just among the bribe-taking, uncaring local authorities but also the U.N. official.. more
Feb 20, 2012 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
