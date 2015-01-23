David Suchet
The Falcon and the Snowman
In The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) director John Schlesinger (Midnight Cowboy) had a great true story on his hands. Timothy Hutton is effective as Christopher Boyce, a defense contractor with a conscience who sells secrets to the Soviets;... more
Jan 23, 2015 David Luhrssen
Classic Poirot
<p> Balancing the humorous and the serious with the agility of a tightrope artist, the great British actor David Suchet is incomparable as Hercule Poirot. The British television series has continued sporadically during the past few years, but the.. more
Jun 21, 2012
Great Expectations on PBS
<p> Charles Dickens was perhaps the most popular British author of his age and unlike his literary contemporaries, Dickens' legacy continues to grow two centuries later. PBS' Masterpiece Classics marks the bicentennial of his birth with a new BBC.. more
Mar 25, 2012
More Great Detectives
Good music, movies and television from the past—“classics” in the overused terminology of nowadays—keeps getting packaged and repackaged again. One new example of top-drawer older material reassembled is the “Great Detectives Anthology.” The 12-D.. more
Oct 11, 2010
Sigmund Snopek
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even an accomplished composer, penning composi... more
Oct 19, 2009
Zombies = Trouble
Sep 23, 2009 Chuck Shepherd
Poirot & Marple
Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century, but it wasn’t until near the end of the century, a decade after her death, that Christie’s stories were transferred to the screen without parody and in the spirit intended by their .. more
Jul 7, 2009
Zero Boys
Originally released in 1982, the Zero Boys' Vicious Circle is one of the best punk-rock re Vicious Circle ,CD Reviews more
Mar 23, 2009 Michael Carriere
Agatha Christie Mystery
David Suchet is no ordinary screen actor but a thespian of great ability. In Hollywood he remains an obscure supporting actor in films such as The Bank Job and A Perfect Murder. Elsewhere he is more familiar as the star of the long running Britis.. more
Sep 15, 2008
Tim Schweiger
Neenah,Wis., native Tim Schweiger has already amasseda lengthy résumé in northeast Schwim Tiger's ,CD Reviews more
Apr 7, 2008 Jamie Lee Rake