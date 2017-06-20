RSS

David

comedyoferrors.jpg.jpe

Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more

Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM Performing Arts Weekly

ihatehollywood_deliman.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

The Deli Man documentary begins with an alarming statistic: in the 1930s thousandsof Jewish delis flourished in New York City; nowadays, in all of North America,only 150 are in business. But like that Upper Midwest favorite, the supperclub, the.. more

Mar 19, 2015 5:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

On their fourth album, New York’s Golem plays up the Yiddishkeit in a set of original songs echoing that wild klezmer spirit in hard-driving, contemporary formats. Lyrics are often a humorous (occasionally darkly so) take on the Jewish expe... more

May 9, 2014 9:57 PM Album Reviews

hank the dog.jpg.jpe

Mar 14, 2014 5:40 PM Around MKE

Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more

Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM Film Clips

studio a fox 6 the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A,".. more

Sep 25, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage11401.jpe

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania—What would the wealthy nations of the West (and their rising rivals in the East) do if they actually wanted to prevent catastrophic warming? Here in Africa, the obvious answer is that they would find the ways and mea... more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The Times Cinema this week hosts screenings of some of the hardest Oscar-nominated works to see in theaters: the shorts. This program compiles the five animated and five live-action shorts nominated for 2010, including more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9576.jpe

The core of Old Town’sold menu remains. The delicious chicken paprikash and goulash, the baked burekand chevapchichi (grilled sausage), the sarma (stuffed cabbage) and thesignature Serbian salad continue to anchor the roster of entrees anda... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9316.jpe

The Young Victoria depicts that romance, the consumingpassion between the beautiful queen The Young Victoria ,Film more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage3040.jpe

If you needed further proof that death metal is the new emo, look no further than this ye Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage394.jpe

There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage88.jpe

Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

blogimage53.jpe

The idea behind David Isay’s StoryCorps is simple: interviews are conducted with ord Listening is an Act of Love ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 20, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES