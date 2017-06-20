David
Performing Arts Weekly: June 22-28, 2017
Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more
Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
'Deli Man' at the Downer
The Deli Man documentary begins with an alarming statistic: in the 1930s thousandsof Jewish delis flourished in New York City; nowadays, in all of North America,only 150 are in business. But like that Upper Midwest favorite, the supperclub, the.. more
Mar 19, 2015 5:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Golem: Tanz (Corasón Digital)
On their fourth album, New York’s Golem plays up the Yiddishkeit in a set of original songs echoing that wild klezmer spirit in hard-driving, contemporary formats. Lyrics are often a humorous (occasionally darkly so) take on the Jewish expe... more
May 9, 2014 9:57 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Hank the Dog is Coming to Milwaukee, with Much Fanfare
Mar 14, 2014 5:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Film Clips: Oct. 22
Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more
Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hanging With the "Studio A" Team
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A,".. more
Sep 25, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Searching for Solutions to Global Warming in Africa
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania—What would the wealthy nations of the West (and their rising rivals in the East) do if they actually wanted to prevent catastrophic warming? Here in Africa, the obvious answer is that they would find the ways and mea... more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Oscar Nominated Shorts
The Times Cinema this week hosts screenings of some of the hardest Oscar-nominated works to see in theaters: the shorts. This program compiles the five animated and five live-action shorts nominated for 2010, including more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Old Town Serbian Gourmet’s New Menu
The core of Old Town’sold menu remains. The delicious chicken paprikash and goulash, the baked burekand chevapchichi (grilled sausage), the sarma (stuffed cabbage) and thesignature Serbian salad continue to anchor the roster of entrees anda... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The Young Victoria
The Young Victoria depicts that romance, the consumingpassion between the beautiful queen The Young Victoria ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Summer Slaughter Tour
If you needed further proof that death metal is the new emo, look no further than this ye Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Talk Among Friends, Goodnight Gracie
There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections
David Isay
The idea behind David Isay’s StoryCorps is simple: interviews are conducted with ord Listening is an Act of Love ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 20, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments