Davit Hovhannisyan

A Different Cast at Milwaukee Ballet
Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more
Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Winter Arts Guide
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Michael Pink’s ‘Giselle’
Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
New ‘Giselle’ at Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a Match For Shakespeare
Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more
Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Romeo’s Rivals in Courage
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet unfolds over six days. The teenage lovers meet on Monday and on Saturday they’re dead. “Many productions miss the pivotal moments more
Oct 23, 2013 12:11 AM John Schneider A&E Feature