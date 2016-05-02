RSS

Dawn Marie Sass

friday13th.jpg.jpe

Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more

May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Around MKE

blogimage7900.jpe

<p>Four candidates are vying to replace longtime city of Milwaukee treasurer Wayne Whittow. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 nonpartisan primary will advance to the April 3 general election.<br /><br /><br /><strong>Tim Carpenter</strong><b.. more

Feb 3, 2012 4:59 PM Daily Dose

blogimage12740.jpe

This is a brutal election season for incumbents. But not all incumbents are created equal. That’s why we’re supporting Sen. Russ Feingold in his bid for re-election. Feingold has been a strong supporter of progressive causes, like civil lib... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 15 Comments

blogimage7900.jpe

The UWM Peck School of the Arts and the Marcus Center think outside the usual classical music comfort zone for its Unruly Music concert series, exploring post-classical music, modern chamber music, improvised performances and even electroni... more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES