RSS

Dawn Springer

pawbootcamp.jpg.jpe

As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Performing Arts Weekly

dworks.jpg.jpe

Dawn Springer

Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Classical Music

el3a9245_gina-mg-allen-tim.jpg.jpe

James Tomasello

For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Around MKE

Choreographer Elizabeth Johnson’s darkly comic, streetwise, sexy dances have attitude and punch. Her company, Your Mother Dances, disappeared for nearly two years. They’re back in Back in Black (and purple). more

Apr 28, 2015 11:26 PM Dance

blogimage12071.jpe

Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES