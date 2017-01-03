Dawn Springer
Performing Arts Weekly 1.15
As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Of Dreams and Shadows
Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
Hyperlocal Serves Fresh Improvisation
For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Dance Happening: ‘Back in Black (and purple)’
Choreographer Elizabeth Johnson’s darkly comic, streetwise, sexy dances have attitude and punch. Her company, Your Mother Dances, disappeared for nearly two years. They’re back in Back in Black (and purple). more
Apr 28, 2015 11:26 PM John Schneider Dance
Korean Lettuce Wraps at Seoul
Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview