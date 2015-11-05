RSS

Day Care

Do you like searching for diamonds in the ruff at thrift stores and antique stores?This Nov. 14-15 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, join 250 local vendors for re:Craft & Relic, an event that features a diverse assortment of artisan treasure.. more

Nov 5, 2015 4:16 PM Sponsored Content

It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more

Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Around MKE

During his 30 years with R.E.M., lead guitarist Peter Buck was the member of the band most likely to be working on a project outside of R.E.M. When he wasn't cutting records with side projects like The Minus 5, Tuatara, The Baseball Project and Th.. more

Nov 21, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

Mary MacDonald Kerr plays the title character in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's latest show The Detective's Wife. The character is a Chicagoan who was obsessed with mystery novels. It took the death of her husband in the line of duty to realize her .. more

Sep 23, 2013 11:20 AM Theater

A Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Shares day care provider, suspended from the program almost two years ago, had her name cleared by a Milwaukee County circuit court judge in a case that may affect all suspended Shares providers.In a March 11 dec... more

Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) enacted an emergency rule on July 9 that gives the department new powers to collect alleged overpayments from—and seize the property of—day care providers in the Wisconsin Shares program.B... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Reggie Bicha had been touted as the headliner at the July 24 Community Brainstorming meeting devoted to the problems in the Wisconsin Shares day care program.But Bicha didn’t show up to he... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

It’s too bad that the Department of Children and Families didn’t respond to my questions before press time. I would have loved to have included their perspective in my article on the injunctions filed to halt child care license revocations based o.. more

Mar 11, 2010 3:59 PM Daily Dose

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature 6 Comments

