Day Care
re:Craft & Relic Coming Up Nov.14-15
Do you like searching for diamonds in the ruff at thrift stores and antique stores?This Nov. 14-15 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, join 250 local vendors for re:Craft & Relic, an event that features a diverse assortment of artisan treasure.. more
Nov 5, 2015 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
All Milwaukee's a Stage
It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more
Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
R.E.M.'s Peter Buck Will Play the Turner Hall Ballroom with Alejandro Escovedo in February
During his 30 years with R.E.M., lead guitarist Peter Buck was the member of the band most likely to be working on a project outside of R.E.M. When he wasn't cutting records with side projects like The Minus 5, Tuatara, The Baseball Project and Th.. more
Nov 21, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mary MacDonald Kerr in the Detective's Wife
Mary MacDonald Kerr plays the title character in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's latest show The Detective's Wife. The character is a Chicagoan who was obsessed with mystery novels. It took the death of her husband in the line of duty to realize her .. more
Sep 23, 2013 11:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Day Care Provider Wins Big in Court
A Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Shares day care provider, suspended from the program almost two years ago, had her name cleared by a Milwaukee County circuit court judge in a case that may affect all suspended Shares providers.In a March 11 dec... more
Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Emergency Rule Gives DCF Expanded Powers to Penalize Day Care Providers
The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) enacted an emergency rule on July 9 that gives the department new powers to collect alleged overpayments from—and seize the property of—day care providers in the Wisconsin Shares program.B... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Wisconsin Shares Day Care Providers Sound Off
Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Reggie Bicha had been touted as the headliner at the July 24 Community Brainstorming meeting devoted to the problems in the Wisconsin Shares day care program.But Bicha didn’t show up to he... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Response from DCF on Child Care License Revocations
It’s too bad that the Department of Children and Families didn’t respond to my questions before press time. I would have loved to have included their perspective in my article on the injunctions filed to halt child care license revocations based o.. more
Mar 11, 2010 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Administrative Law Judge Clears Day Care Provider Latasha Jackson of Fraud
Although theJournal Sentinel has highlighted ahandful of cases of allegedly fraudulent d Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News Features more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Is the Doyle Administration Destroying Inner-City Businesses?
The potentialsuspensions, in addition to the more than 100 day cares that had paymentssu Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News Features more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
2008: The Year in Milwaukee Music
Though it hasn't put the city on the national radar, there has been a crucial sea change h Mo Profit, Mo Progress ,Music Feature more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 6 Comments