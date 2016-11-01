Day Of The Dead
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 3-9
Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Celebrate the Day of the Dead with Latino Arts and La Santa Cecilia
Another Halloween has come and gone. Kids are sorting their loot; parents are double checking said loot to prevent the consumption of drugs, razor blades and bouillon cubes; and the Great Pumpkin (once again) failed to make an appearance. H... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Celebrates the Day of the Dead
The sexy-fication of Halloween was the final nail in the coffin: our late October holiday no longer bears a substantial relationship to its origin as Western Christianity’s celebration of the dearly departed, saints and martyrs. But Hallowe... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:54 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 15
With a smile that casts deep shadows and a courtly Old World demeanor barely masking the madness in his eyes, Bela Lugosi plays a country doctor with dark secrets in this 1940 low-budget horror picture (out on Blu-ray). In a laboratory stoc... more
Oct 16, 2013 12:22 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 18
More interesting than the zombies are the human survivors. In the third Living Dead movie by George Romero—the man most responsible for the space occupied in our imagination by zombies—mad science clashes with military madness, and fatalism... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies